Grimes has made social profiles for her unborn child and posted the primary 3D animated impression of her little one, dubbed with a message of an impending apocalypse.

The ‘4ÆM’ artist, who releases her fifth album ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ subsequent month, not too long ago revealed that she is pregnant together with her first little one. The pop experimentalist is relationship Tesla founder Elon Musk, with whom she is anticipating.

Now, she has launched quite a lot of personal social media accounts for her daughter, whom she refers to as ‘WarNymph’, telling a fan that the profiles will stay blocked from the general public whereas “she’s in beta form”.

Sure whereas she’s in beta kind she’s personal — ༺GRIMES༻ 🤍 (@Grimezsz) January 22, 2020

In a video seen and reposted by a Grimes fan account @GrimezszCharts on Twitter a 3D visualisation of Grimes and Musk’s little one warns “the end is nigh” for planet earth. Watch beneath.

A message from @WarNymph .:https://t.co/MfIfDjRqfl:. pic.twitter.com/I8WfFK7NET — ༺GRIMES CHARTS༻ (@GrimezszCharts) January 22, 2020

“This is the end of the world. The world stands on a ledge. Death and the end is nigh,” says the AI child in a whispery voice that feels like an Anglocised model of Grimes’ (Claire Boucher) voice.

The child continues: “The next planet in the solar system… it’s called death. The sun explodes and we all die. The earth is going deafeningly quiet.”

In the meantime, Grimes is about to launch ‘Miss_Anthropocene’ on February 21. The challenge has been previewed with a number of tracks together with ‘My Name is Dark’, ‘4ÆM’, and ‘So Heavy I Fell Through The Earth’.