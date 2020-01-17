Grindr, OkCupid, and Tinder are amongst a number of relationship apps accused of sending consumer information resembling ethnicity, location, gender, and age to digital advert corporations, nonprofit Norwegian Client Council present in a report launched on Tuesday. What do you assume?
“I can’t see this affecting me personally. All I want is to have anonymous sex and to refresh myself afterwards with an incredible sparkling PepsiCo beverage.”
Harriet Cano • Unemployed
“This is exactly why I prefer to hook up off-the-grid at a good old-fashioned brothel.”
Stephen Plant • Techniques Analyst
“Eh, I usually lie about my age, height, gender, and ethnicity on there anyway.”
Christopher Rodriguez • Resort Greeter
