Grinning Harvey Weinstein shares a joke with his lawyer as she helps him climb steps into court

By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com and Lauren Fruen For Dailymail.com

Revealed: 10:17 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:34 EST, 10 January 2020

Commercial

Shamed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrived to court docket with a smile on his face in New York this morning, as jury choice in his upcoming rape trial is ready to enter its fourth day Friday.

Weinstein, 67, is charged in New York with raping one girl in a resort room in 2013 and forcibly performing a intercourse act on Mimi Haleyi in 2006 – prices to which he has pleaded not responsible.

Regardless of dealing with life in jail if convicted, the disgraced mogul appeared in a jovial temper when he arrived outdoors Manhattan Felony Court docket this morning, sharing amusing and a joke together with his lawyer Donna Rotunno as he gingerly made his means in direction of the courthouse.

Chopping a frail determine as he hunched over his now-infamous stroller, Weinstein, with a pair of home slippers on his ft, hauled himself up the steps and shuffled his means into the courthouse forward of what may very well be the ultimate day of jury choice for his impending trial.

Shamed Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein arrived to court docket with a smile on his face in New York this morning

Weinstein, 67, is charged in New York with raping one girl in a resort room in 2013 and forcibly performing a intercourse act on Mimi Haleyi in 2006 – prices to which he has pleaded not responsible

Weinstein emerged from his automotive donning a what gave the impression to be a pair of home slippers on his ft

Regardless of dealing with life in jail if convicted, the disgraced mogul appeared in a jovial temper when he arrived outdoors Manhattan Felony Court docket this morning, sharing amusing and a joke together with his lawyer Donna Rotunno as he gingerly made his means up the courthouse steps

Yesterday, Decide James Burke admonished Weinstein calling him ‘non-compliant, defiant and difficult’ as he denied the protection group’s request that he recuse himself after he threatened to jail the disgraced film mogul for texting within the courtroom.

Burke beforehand scolded Weinstein as jury choice was getting underway Tuesday, asking: ‘Is that this actually the way in which you wish to find yourself in jail for the remainder of your life, by texting in violation of an order? Is it?’

He stated Thursday he issued the risk after Weinstein was ‘notably non-compliant, defiant and difficult to court docket officers’ when requested to not use his telephone. The decide added: ‘There’s nothing prejudicial or inflammatory about scolding a recalcitrant defendant for repeated violations of a court docket order if utilizing robust and even hyperbolic language succeeds after stern admonitions have failed.’

Weinstein has additionally complained about press consideration, being scrutinized for utilizing his walker and even tried to ban celeb legal professional Gloria Allred – who represents a few of his accusers – from the trial.

His attorneys additionally unsuccessfully tried to delay jury choice in gentle of the brand new case filed in Los Angeles on Monday, asking for a ‘cooling-off interval’ to permit the publicity to subside.

However Decide Burke expressed confidence that the jurors would know that defendants are presumed harmless till confirmed responsible, and he pressed on. He stated Thursday: ‘All I meant to do was scare him sufficient to persuade him to discontinue utilizing his telephone. I actually by no means truly meant I used to be going to place your consumer in jail for all times nor did I imply that I had pre-judged whether or not he’s responsible or not-guilty or harmless of the costs.’