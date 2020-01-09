Griselda – “Dr Birds” Video (Dir. Hype Williams)

You could possibly make a powerful argument that Hype Williams is the best music video director who has ever lived. He’s, on the very least, top-five. Together with his clips for individuals like Biggie Smalls, 2PAc, Missy Elliott, and Busta Rhymes, Williams kind of found out the visible presentation of rap music within the '90 s, which suggests he was vastly necessary in determining how one can promote that music to the world. Wllliams additionally directed the 1998 film Stomach , which isn't precisely a story masterpiece however which completely slaps so long as you watch it as a long-form music video. Williams doesn't direct too many movies today. When he does, it's information.

Final 12 months, the Buffalo rap crew Griselda – Westside Gunn, Conway The Machine, and Benny The Butcher – made their long-promised debut for Eminem's Shady Information, releasing the guttural and market-unfriendly album WWCD . Griselda did nothing to scrub up their sound, mainly simply making gun-talk threats over lurching, discordant beats for your complete operating time. This music is firmly and proudly out of step with right-now rap music, so it's immensely cool that they introduced out Hype Williams to direct their video for the heavy neck-snap single “Dr Birds.”

For the music's brand-new video, Williams goes again to his “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)” playbook, filming the three rappers in black-and-white in opposition to a plain-white background. We additionally get kaleidoscopic swirls of fluorescent-colored weapons. It’s each ridiculous and funky as hell. Belief Hype Williams, the nice '90 s auteur, to make this extraordinarily' 90 s rap music look glamorous . Watch the video under.

WWCD is out now on Shady Information.