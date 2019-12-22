December 22, 2019 | 2:35pm

White Home spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham on Sunday blasted Home Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democrats for delaying handing over the articles of impeachment to the Senate as a result of they “don’t have the guts” to finish the method.

Grisham advised “Fox & Friends” that the Democrats “impeached a president who did absolutely nothing wrong, and now they don’t have the guts to see it through and send it over to the Senate.”

“Now she’s just going to hold on to these things. It’s like she’s taken her toys and gone home,” Grisham continued. “It’s really, really unfortunate, because the president does deserve due process, and the president does deserve to be acquitted. And this country deserves to know that their president did absolutely nothing wrong.”

Pelosi mentioned she would briefly withhold the articles of impeachment – the Home permitted for abuse of energy and obstruction of Congress final Wednesday – till Majority Chief Mitch McConnell outlines a good construction for conducting the trial on whether or not to take away Trump from workplace within the GOP-controlled Senate.

Grisham mentioned she doesn’t “see any positives” from Pelosi holding up the costs.

“I mean, this is dangerous for our country,” she mentioned. “And I think the American people know that. So I think there are no – there is nothing good about anything with this process, let alone her holding onto things.”

Trump has demanded an “immediate” trial within the Senate so he might be acquitted of what he’s described as a “witch hunt” over his July cellphone name with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

Democrats declare Trump held up practically $400 million in navy help to power Zelensky to announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, a 2020 political rival.

Grisham mentioned the White Home had been hoping for a fast trial, however “clearly that’s not going to happen right now.”

“It looks like the House Democrats have thrown our country into chaos for absolutely no reason,” she added.