Groom Prints Pro-Citizenship Act Slogan On His Wedding Card In MP

Narsinghpur:

In a bid to focus on “correct facts” in regards to the citizenship legislation which triggered protests throughout the nation, a groom in Madhya Pradesh has printed a slogan supporting the laws on his marriage invitation card.

Prabhat Garhwal, who might be tying the knot on Saturday night, stated he would clarify the proper information in regards to the Citizenship Modification Act (CAA) to dispel any fallacious notions about it, if requested by his company.

Mr Garhwal, a resident of Kareli in Narsinghpur district, stated he was upset with the “largescale violence” brought on by the CAA, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim refugees migrated to India from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“I got the ”I support CAA” slogan printed on the marriage card as I believe that people should abide by the Constitutional law. I thought this move will create the right awareness about the law,” he added.