Groom’s Father, Bride’s Mother ‘Eloped’ As Families Prepped For Wedding

A police grievance has been filed to hint them. (Representational)

Surat:

A person and lady in Gujarat, whose son and daughter had been speculated to get married to one another in February, have eloped. The 2 have been “missing” since January 10 and a police grievance has been filed to hint them, a relative has stated.

The relative claimed that each of them knew one another since their childhood and lived in the identical neighbourhood until the lady moved away after her marriage.

“Since they knew each other, it is possible that they might have decided to rekindle their old love and eventually eloped together,” the relative stated.

When each the households had been busy getting ready for the marriage, which was scheduled for the second week of February, each of them eloped. The girl’s husband stated the household was put in an embarrassing state of affairs because of her act.

“The wedding, which was supposed to be held in the second week of February, has been called off now,” he stated. Each the households have knowledgeable the native police station in regards to the disappearance,” police inspector BD Gohil stated.

Mr Gohil stated the investigation revealed that each of them had visited Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. “We are attempting to speak to them,” he added.