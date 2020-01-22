Ground control to Major Dom: Cummings’ Nasa-style ‘mission control’ plan rejected by Boris Johnson 

By David Wilcock, Whitehall Correspondent For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:51 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 05:52 EST, 22 January 2020

Dominic Cummings’ plan to type a Nasa-style ‘mission management’ room in Downing Avenue has didn’t elevate off after Boris Johnson refused to maneuver his workplace.

The PM’s high aide needed his boss to modify his base from No 10 to a brand new political hub two doorways down in No 12.

However Mr Johnson determined to not boldly go the place Gordon Brown had gone earlier than and opted to stay within the Prime Minister’s official dwelling, the Occasions reported.

The spacious No 12 room was utilized by the Labour PM within the dying days of his premiership.

It reportedly has room for conferences with advisers round a horseshoe desk, with workplace area for the PM and advisers like Cummings main off it, with views over the Downing Avenue gardens.

It might additionally permit them better management over who noticed Mr Johnson and was in a position to affect him.

The PM’s high aide needed his boss to modify his base from No 10 to a brand new political hub two doorways down in No 12. However Mr Johnson opted to stay within the Prime Minister’s official dwelling

The concept was to centralise political management of the Authorities across the PM’s new places of work, in the way in which that Nasa does with area mission (above)

Mr Cummings is hoping to make a collection of sweeping adjustments inside the high of Authorities.

Within the new 12 months he posted a weird job advert through which he requires ‘super-talented weirdos’ to use to work at Quantity 10.

Writing on his private weblog, Mr Cummings units out plans for a Downing Avenue shake-up through which maths and physics PhDs would mingle with ‘weirdos and misfits with odd expertise’ and individuals who ‘fought their means out of appalling hell holes’.

He’s additionally apparently contemplating plans to interchange Cupboard committees with a extra versatile system primarily based on Cobra emergency safety conferences.

It comes amid considerations inside the authorities that the outdated means of working slowed down choices and was liable to the leaking of secrets and techniques.