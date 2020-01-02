January 2, 2020 | 12:56pm

A gaggle marching in Philadelphia’s Mummers New Yr’s Day parade was disqualified from the annual competitors over at the very least two members showing in blackface, in keeping with native stories.

At the least two “mummers” with the Froggy Carr Wench Brigade confirmed as much as the occasion Wednesday donning the offensive make-up, which they defended as not racist.

“Oh, blackface and all — it ain’t about that,” one of many males, Mike Tomaszwski, advised CBS Philadelphia.

“Black and orange — getting Gritty with it,” Kevin Kinkel, who was additionally in blackface, advised the community, referring to the Philadelphia Flyers mascot.

Requested why they selected to put on blackface, Tomaszwski replied, “Cause I like it. Yeah, why not? I know it’s a shame to be white in Philly right now, yeah, yeah. It’s a shame.”

Kinkel added, “It has nothing to do with being racist to the black person or the white person or the yellow person. It’s our tradition.”

Philly Mayor Jim Kenney denounced the group and hinted at “additional penalties.”

“The use of blackface by someone affiliated with Froggy Carr today was abhorrent and unacceptable,” he tweeted. “This selfish, hateful behavior has no place in the Mummers, or the city itself. We must be better than this. The group was disqualified and we will be exploring additional penalties.”

Different mummers affiliated with Froggy Carr sported half-orange, half-black paint on their faces.

The parade, which dates again to 1901, has a historical past of racist undertones.

Final 12 months, metropolis leaders blasted mummers believing one had wearing blackface as rapper Jay-Z — however it’s turned out that the person was truly black.

The town banned blackface on the parade in 1963, in keeping with the Washington Submit, which mentioned earlier than that 12 months, many marchers routinely appeared in blackface.

The Submit mentioned the parade’s iconic “strut” dance step is impressed by the cakewalk — a pre-Civil Battle dance carried out by plantation slaves and adopted by blackface minstrelsy.