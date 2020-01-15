Group of eight ‘migrants’ leap out of back of lorry in Bloxwich Walsall filmed on video

By Lara Keay For Mailonline

Revealed: 12:11 EST, 15 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:40 EST, 15 January 2020

That is the second a bunch of eight suspected migrants had been let loose of the again of lorry so they might run away.

Saddle marker Gavin Cotterill, 26, was on his lunch break in Walsall, West Midlands, yesterday afternoon when he noticed two males strategy a lorry and open the again doorways.

Eight males, who he claims had been of their twenties and talking a international language, emerged and ran off at excessive velocity.

Shocked, he rapidly pulled out his cellphone to movie the incident, which occurred at three.14pm, earlier than alerting the lorry driver and reporting it to the police.

Mr Cotterill mentioned: ‘I used to be having a cigarette exterior the again of my work on my 20-minute break when it occurred.

‘The lorry was parked over street from my work and there was two males strolling previous.

‘The boys walked again to the lorry, opened the again door after which ran away.

‘Out of the blue, eight extra guys of their early 20s jumped out of the again of the lorry and ran over the bridge.

‘All the fellows who jumped out had backpacks on and so they had been all shouting one thing in a international language.

‘We advised the lorry driver who was Polish however he simply shook his shoulders and mentioned ‘So?’.

‘I took down the lorry driver’s registration quantity and referred to as the police as effectively however they did not appear to care about it both.

‘I used to be completely shocked. I’ve by no means witnessed something like this earlier than.’

MailOnline has contacted West Midlands Police and the Residence Workplace for remark.