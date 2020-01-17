Groups including Greenpeace and Peta listed alongside neo-Nazis on counter-terror police documents

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 14:19 EST, 17 January 2020 | Up to date: 14:41 EST, 17 January 2020

Non-violent teams together with Greenpeace and Peta have been listed on a counter-terrorism doc that was handed out to colleges and hospitals as a part of anti-extremism coaching.

The teams that help animal rights and the surroundings had been listed in the identical doc as neo-Nazi and far-right teams, that was produced by authorities group Motion Counters Terrorism.

The information is used throughout the UK and is aimed toward tackling those that may very well be prone to committing terrorist offences.

Now police say teams comparable to Extinction Rebel and Greenpeace had been named on the paperwork with a purpose to assist their officers ‘protecting crowded places at times of protest’.

The pictures above present the non-violent teams that had been included on the federal government listing

Greenpeace had been included on the Environmental Teams sections and its government director has hit again at the truth that the group was named

Final week the information had been uncovered by the Guardian, and police informed the newspaper that the inclusion of such teams had been a ‘local error’.

Dean Haydon, deputy assistant commissioner has now mentioned that they don’t contemplate the teams to be extremists or a ‘threat to national security’.

Regardless of this, the non-violent teams seem in the identical 24-page doc because the Nationwide Entrance and Nationwide Motion, each of which have confronted bans for terrorist violence.

Different teams listed embrace Sea Shepherd and Cease the Badger cull which has beforehand been backed by Queen guitarist Brian Could.

The precise-wing teams that had been included within the steering are pictured above within the Counter Terrorism policing doc

Activists from PETA stage an illustration outdoors a venue throughout London Trend Week in London, Britain, September 13, 2019

Mr Haydon added that he didn’t imagine membership of those teams must be flagged to the Stop group.

‘Counter Terrorism Policing creates a spread of steering and paperwork to be used throughout the entire of policing, not simply by Counter Terrorism officers or Stop practitioners. We produce these paperwork to assist frontline officers and different colleagues make knowledgeable choices – together with defending crowded locations at occasions of protest.

‘The ‘Signs and Symbols’ doc which has grow to be the topic of a Guardian article right this moment was produced to assist police and shut companions determine and perceive indicators and symbols they could encounter of their day-to-day working lives, so that they know the distinction between the symbols for the numerous teams they could come throughout.

‘We need our CT officers, front line police colleagues and partners to be able to understand what organisations people may be affiliated with, and what their aims and activities – lawful or otherwise – are.’

Extinction Rebel (members above) had been one of many teams included they usually have questioned why they had been added in any respect

The chief director of Greenpeace has now hit again on the doc, stating that it ‘tars environmental campaigners and terrorist organisations with the same brush’.

John Sauven added that this is able to ‘not help fight terrorism’.

That is whereas Peta claimed the motion was ‘dangerous’ and Extinction Rebel questioned why that they had been included within the doc in any respect.

Different teams that had been listed, that haven’t any recognized hyperlink to nationwide safety included the Marketing campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and anti-fascist and anti-racist teams.

The information, which additionally options symbols which are sometimes related to white supremacy, such because the swastika, was created by Counter Terrorism Policing in June 2019.

On completion it was despatched to docs and colleges, in addition to safeguarding boards up and down the nation.

One instructor informed the Guardian that the doc is imprecise and forces lecturers to return to their very own assumptions as to why non-violent teams have been included on the listing.