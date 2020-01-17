Groups including Greenpeace and Peta listed alongside neo-Nazis on counter-terror police documents

Non-violent teams together with Greenpeace and Peta are listed alongside neo-Nazis on counter-terror police paperwork handed out to colleges and hospitals as a part of Stop anti-extremism coaching
By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline
Revealed:
Non-violent teams together with Greenpeace and Peta have been listed on a counter-terrorism doc that was handed out to colleges and hospitals as a part of anti-extremism coaching.
The teams that help animal rights and the surroundings had been listed in the identical doc as neo-Nazi and far-right teams, that was produced by authorities group Motion Counters Terrorism.
The information is used throughout the UK and is aimed toward tackling those that may very well be prone to committing terrorist offences.
Now police say teams comparable to Extinction Rebel and Greenpeace had been named on the paperwork with a purpose to assist their officers ‘protecting crowded places at times of protest’.
The pictures above present the non-violent teams that had been included on the federal government listing
Greenpeace had been included on the Environmental Teams sections and its government director has hit again at the truth that the group was named
Final week the information had been uncovered by the Guardian, and police informed the newspaper that the inclusion of such teams had been a ‘local error’.
Dean Haydon, deputy assistant commissioner has now mentioned that they don’t contemplate the teams to be extremists or a ‘threat to national security’.
Regardless of this, the non-violent teams seem in the identical 24-page doc because the Nationwide Entrance and Nationwide Motion, each of which have confronted bans for terrorist violence.
Different teams listed embrace Sea Shepherd and Cease the Badger cull which has beforehand been backed by Queen guitarist Brian Could.
The precise-wing teams that had been included within the steering are pictured above within the Counter Terrorism policing doc
Activists from PETA stage an illustration outdoors a venue throughout London Trend Week in London, Britain, September 13, 2019
Mr Haydon added that he didn’t imagine membership of those teams must be flagged to the Stop group.
‘Counter Terrorism Policing creates a spread of steering and paperwork to be used throughout the entire of policing, not simply by Counter Terrorism officers or Stop practitioners. We produce these paperwork to assist frontline officers and different colleagues make knowledgeable choices – together with defending crowded locations at occasions of protest.
‘The ‘Signs and Symbols’ doc which has grow to be the topic of a Guardian article right this moment was produced to assist police and shut companions determine and perceive indicators and symbols they could encounter of their day-to-day working lives, so that they know the distinction between the symbols for the numerous teams they could come throughout.
‘We need our CT officers, front line police colleagues and partners to be able to understand what organisations people may be affiliated with, and what their aims and activities – lawful or otherwise – are.’
Extinction Rebel (members above) had been one of many teams included they usually have questioned why they had been added in any respect
The chief director of Greenpeace has now hit again on the doc, stating that it ‘tars environmental campaigners and terrorist organisations with the same brush’.
John Sauven added that this is able to ‘not help fight terrorism’.
That is whereas Peta claimed the motion was ‘dangerous’ and Extinction Rebel questioned why that they had been included within the doc in any respect.
Different teams that had been listed, that haven’t any recognized hyperlink to nationwide safety included the Marketing campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and anti-fascist and anti-racist teams.
The information, which additionally options symbols which are sometimes related to white supremacy, such because the swastika, was created by Counter Terrorism Policing in June 2019.
On completion it was despatched to docs and colleges, in addition to safeguarding boards up and down the nation.
One instructor informed the Guardian that the doc is imprecise and forces lecturers to return to their very own assumptions as to why non-violent teams have been included on the listing.
The complete response from Dean Haydon, deputy assistant commissioner
Holding the nation protected from terrorism is a large collective effort, solely doable with unbelievable help from the general public. It’s a activity that requires 100% of our focus, each minute of each day.
That implies that our focus is completely not on lawful protest or authentic causes taken up by activists throughout the nation.
So why are Extinction Rebel (XR) and different authentic protest teams even talked about in Counter Terrorism Policing (CTP) paperwork within the first place? Does this imply that we contemplate these teams, and the individuals who help them, to be extremists who pose a risk to nationwide safety?
The straightforward reply is, no. We don’t contemplate these teams to be extremist, we don’t contemplate them to be a risk to nationwide safety. Nor can we contemplate membership or affiliation to XR or different environmental teams to be cause for a Stop referral.
Dean Haydon, deputy assistant commissioner is pictured above
Counter Terrorism Policing creates a spread of steering and paperwork to be used throughout the entire of policing, not simply by Counter Terrorism officers or Stop practitioners. We produce these paperwork to assist frontline officers and different colleagues make knowledgeable choices – together with defending crowded locations at occasions of protest.
The ‘Signs and Symbols’ doc which has grow to be the topic of a Guardian article right this moment was produced to assist police and shut companions determine and perceive indicators and symbols they could encounter of their day-to-day working lives, so that they know the distinction between the symbols for the numerous teams they could come throughout.
We’d like our CT officers, entrance line police colleagues and companions to have the ability to perceive what organisations individuals could also be affiliated with, and what their goals and actions – lawful or in any other case – are.
However the steering doc in query explicitly states that most of the teams included should not of counter terrorism curiosity, and that membership of them doesn’t point out criminality of any sort. To recommend anything is each unhelpful and deceptive.
And has this doc been utilized by Stop? Sure, however solely as a information to assist them determine and perceive the vary of organisations practitioners may come throughout.
It doesn’t in any manner recommend that membership or affiliation with the non-proscribed teams would in itself set off a Stop referral, or that we contemplate non-violent protest as a possible indicator for extremism. Different elements related to vulnerability would wish to current themselves.
Lawful protest is a basic proper for everybody on this nation, each week officers from throughout the nation are concerned ultimately in facilitating lawful protest.
However which means we want our CT officers, entrance line police colleagues and companions to have the ability to distinguish between these teams which may do us hurt, and those who gained’t, and the indicators and symbols they use to determine themselves. Generally, it may be the distinction between recognizing offenders, or lacking them altogether.
