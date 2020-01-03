Growing fears for missing woman Dale Burrowes, 29, not seen since Christmas Day

By Henry Martin For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:51 EST, three January 2020 | Up to date: 06:51 EST, three January 2020

Fears are rising for a lacking girl who has not been seen since Christmas Day.

Dale Burrowes, 29, spoke to her household 5 days in the past however fears are actually rising for the lacking girl’s welfare.

Miss Burrowes was stated to have hyperlinks to the Bromley, Harrow and Brent areas of London.

Metropolitan Police are interesting for info to assist monitor her down.

MPS Harrow wrote in Twitter: ‘Are you able to assist us discover #lacking 29-year-old Dale Burrowes?

‘She has not been seen since Christmas Day, and final spoke with household on 30 Dec.

‘Her household are involved for her welfare.

‘Dale has hyperlinks with #Bromley #Harrow #Brent – if seen please name 101 ref: Cad 2818/02Jan.’

