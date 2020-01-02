Growing fears over Katalina Tichner, 16, missing since Boxing Day

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Police are rising more and more involved concerning the welfare of a 16-year-old lady who was final seen on Boxing Day.

Katalina Tichner, 16, vanished round 3pm on December 26 from Ealing in west London.

Officers investigating the case are involved about her security given the size of time since she went lacking.

A Met spokesperson stated: ‘Anybody with any info on her whereabouts to name police on 101 or on 116000 and quote our reference CAD 3281/26Dec.’