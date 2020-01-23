Grudge Match Added To WWE NXT Next Week

WWE NXT booked a grudge match for subsequent week’s present that should wait till after Worlds Collide. Dakota Kai and Tegan Nox have an extended historical past collectively and it’s about to return to a head.

NXT TakeOver: WarGames noticed Dakota Kai flip heel on Nox. Kai bashed her head towards the shark cage and prevented Nox from ever moving into the WarGames match. Subsequent week Nox can have a chance to get even.

WWE introduced grudge match between Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai will happen subsequent week. Let’s simply see if this feud is over with one match or in the event that they stretch it to presumably conclude at NXT TakeOver: Portland on February 29th.