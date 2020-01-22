Grumpy little girl has enough of playing mum and threatens to throw her baby doll in the bin 

By Phoebe Eckersley For Mailonline

Revealed: 06:57 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 07:00 EST, 22 January 2020

A grumpy five-year-old woman threatened to throw her ‘silly child’ doll within the bin after rising bored with taking part in mum.

Mum Sian Matthews, from Wrexham, Wales, claims the 10-minute stroll to her mum’s home was ‘absolute catastrophe’ when her daughter Tia Jones determined to carry her doll’s new pram alongside.

Footage reveals Tia pushing a child doll inside a pram earlier than knocking it over at a water drain.

5-year-old Tia Jones threatened to throw her ‘silly child’ doll within the bin after rising bored with pushing it to her grandmother’s home in Wales

Sian, who’s a beautician, tells her ‘nicely executed’ whereas the toddler holds her arms on her waist and orders the mum to ‘get it’ as an alternative.

The toddler tells Sian the doll is not an actual child earlier than pushing the pram right into a metallic bollard.

Sian admits she is going to give the doll to ‘one other little woman in case you try this another time’.

Her daughter seems fed up as she sits on the roadside and says ‘if we did not have this pram, we would not have to hold her up and down, up and down’.

Her mom Sian (pictured) joked that the stroll was a ‘nightmare’ as her daughter complained the doll was ‘annoying’ her

The mom responded: ‘Effectively you should not have requested for it, must you?

‘You requested for her, she’s your child.’

Grumpy Tia then tells Sian: ‘I am going to throw her on the ground for a minute.’

Her mom tells her the house fact that she ‘did not try this once I used to take care of you, while you had been a child’.

Seconds later, Tia calls the doll a ‘silly child’ as she seems to wrestle up steps with the buggy.

She agrees she has had sufficient and claims ‘it is time for her to enter the bin’.

The little woman was then thrilled to be again dwelling as a result of she is ‘away from the newborn’ who was ‘annoying her’.

Sian posted the video on-line the place it was appreciated, shared and commented on greater than 11,200 occasions, with folks dubbing Tia ‘superb’ and claiming she ought to be a ‘star’.

‘It simply goes to indicate how a toddler’s thoughts works in a different way and the way distracted they’ll go from one factor to a different.’

Her daughter ‘had a style of being a mum that went utterly unsuitable’ they usually haven’t used the pram since.

Sian posted the video on-line the place it was appreciated, shared and commented on greater than 11,200 occasions, with folks dubbing Tia ‘superb’ and claiming she ought to be a ‘star’

‘Typically I can not await Tia to go to mattress, like another mum, however Tia put it on the market and advised me, ‘that child is annoying’. It is undoubtedly how a mum feels once they’re having a worrying day.’

‘It is like she wished me to take the pram off her as a result of she’d had sufficient of that child. She’s such a humorous little character. That is simply her manner. She’s not naughty in any respect.’

Individuals have approached the ‘humorous and cute’ toddler within the grocery store after watching the clip on-line.