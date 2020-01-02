GSAT-30 1st satellite to be launched in 2020, confirms Isro chief K Sivan

WATCH | ISRO efficiently launches PSLV-C46 carrying ‘all-weather’ spy satellite tv for pc to fight terrorism













India set to launch GSAT-30, a heavy communication satellite tv for pc, from Kourou house centre in French Guiana on board an Ariane-5 rocket of the European Area Company (Arianespace) on January 17, 2020, in accordance with Okay Sivan, ISRO Chief.

Okay SivanIANS

The launch of GSAT-30 from Kouru can be our first satellite tv for pc within the New 12 months (2020) to reinforce capability to supply communication hyperlinks to state-run and personal service suppliers – Okay. Sivan, ISRO chairman

ISRO to launch Aditya-L1 satellite tv for pc

PSLV-C46 carrying the RISAT-2B satellite tv for pc, lifts off from the Satish Dhawan Area Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.IANS

ISRO is planning to have 25 launches this 12 months, together with the Aditya-L1 satellite tv for pc, which can be inserted in a halo orbit across the Lagrangian level (L1), about 1.5 million km from the earth.

Aditya will examine the photo voltaic corona, which is the outer layers of the solar, extending to hundreds of km above the disc (photosphere or corona).

Aditya may also examine the Chromosphere (ultra-violent) and the particle flux emanating from the solar and reaching the L1 orbit.

The corona has greater than 1,000,000 diploma Kelvin temperature, which is larger than the photo voltaic disc temperature of 6,000K. How the corona will get heated to such excessive temperatures remains to be an unanswered query in photo voltaic physics – ISRO

Different satellite tv for pc launches in 2020

The Polar Satellite tv for pc Launch Car (PSLV) rocket spy satellite tv for pc RISAT-2BR1 and 9 international satellites, at Sriharikota rocket port in Andhra Pradesh. IANS

Different launches through the 12 months embrace SSLV (Small Satellite tv for pc Launch Car to put smaller satellites (500kg and fewer) within the earth’s decrease orbit, GSLV with Four-metre ogive payload fairing (warmth protect), GSAT-20 satellite tv for pc, NavIC with indigenous atomic clocks, Indian Information Relay Satellite tv for pc System and Xposat.

Throughout 2019, six launch autos and 7 satellite tv for pc missions have been launched. The 12 months additionally marked the 50th launch of the Polar Satellite tv for pc Launch Car (PSLV), the workhorse of the house company.