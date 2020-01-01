GSEB Date Sheet 2020: see Gujarat GSEB 10th 12th datesheet

Gujarat board GSEB 10 th 12 th date sheet: Gujarat Board of Secondary and Increased Secondary Schooling has classed the present session 10 And 12 have introduced the schedule (schedule) of the board exams of the yr. Class 10 Board Examination will likely be from 5 to 17 March. Normal Fluency Examination in Class 12 from March 5 21 to March, Commerce Circulation Examination will likely be from 21 March and the science fluency examination will likely be from 5 to 16 March. The board has revealed their detailed schedule on its web site. Click on on the hyperlink beneath to see the datasheet –

GSEB SSC HST Time Desk 2020