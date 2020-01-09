GT Sport Update Fixes Tire Exploit and Penalty System, Read the Patch Notes

Just a few minor points have plagued Gran Turismo Sport, however developer Polyphony Digital simply issued out a patch to deal with a few of them. Replace 1.54 goals to deal with a tire exploit and tweaks the penalty system, which the group has criticized for a while. This replace is a small one, coming in at a mere 156MB.

Previous to the replace, gamers had been capable of place varied tires on their automobiles, with out assembly the correct tire necessities. This beforehand impacted the sport’s stability, however has now been mounted with replace 1.54. The opposite outstanding enchancment involves the sport’s penalty system. Gamers had been reportedly being penalized for seemingly insignificant causes comparable to “very slight contact or collisions.” The replace now makes gameplay extra forgiving.

Listed here are the GT Sport replace 1.54 patch notes:

Primary Options Applied Sports activities Mode & Foyer

– Fastened a problem whereby by equipping completely different tires on the entrance and rear axles it was potential to avoid the ‘Tire Requirement’ restrictions.

– Fastened a problem the place even very slight contact or collisions had been incurring a penalty. Thanks on your continued assist and please proceed to get pleasure from Gran Turismo Sport!

GT Sport launched solely for PS4 in fall 2017, with a deal with multiplayer racing. Since its debut, it’s develop into considerably of a racing platform just like modern live-service video games that obtain constant content material drops to maintain you coming again. It launched with 168 automobiles and 29 tracks, however has practically doubled since, now providing 309 automobiles and 58 tracks, all of which have been free to everybody.

You may also choose up a replica of the newly launched Gran Turismo Sport Spec II, which serves as a definitive model of GT Sport. It comes with the bottom sport in addition to most of its DLC, all on-disc. Spec II provides you with entry to the sport’s additional content material with out having to obtain it—excellent for these with spotty (or no) web.

[Source: GT Planet]