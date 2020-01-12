GTA Muslims pray for victims of plane shot down by Iranian missile

Vaughan’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada group gathered Saturday to recollect all of the lives misplaced when Ukranian Ailines Flight 752 was shot down by Iran final week.

These in attendance on the Baitul Islam Mosque, positioned close to Jane St. and Teston Rd., held a particular prayer of remembrance throughout their Asr prayer session.

Safwan Choudhry, spokesman for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada group, stated he and plenty of members knew a few of these killed or their relations.

“It has been a gut-wrenching experience for Canadians, especially for those amongst us who got to know some of the victims,” he stated.

Choudhry was happy that reminiscence members of the Ahmadiyya group, not solely within the GTA however throughout Canada, gathered to hope collectively for the “solace and bereavement of their family members.”

“And this is the best way we know to gather people in the face of tragedy,” he stated.

Imam Basil Raza Butt, led the afternoon prayer with 4 rakats earlier than asking the congregation to hope for the souls misplaced.

Shahab Raana, proper, & Sahan Hatefi Mostaghim are seen on this undated handout picture from the Institut Method Aviron de Montreal Fb web page. The 2 males have been among the many 176 individuals who have been killed when Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff close to Tehran, Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Institut Method Aviron de Montreal – Fb

Mehdi Eshaghian is proven in an undated handout picture. Eshaghian was among the many 176 individuals who have been killed when Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff close to Tehran, Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ali Mazaheri

Zahra Naghibi poses on this undated handout picture. Naghibi was among the many 176 individuals who have been killed when Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff close to Tehran, Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – College of Windsor, Rupp Carriveau

Samira Bashiri, left, and Hamidreza Setareh pose on this undated handout picture. Bashiri and Setareh have been among the many 176 individuals who have been killed when Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff close to Tehran, Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO

Iran aircraft crash sufferer Roja Azadian, 43, stated goodbye to her husband, Mohsen Ahmadipour, on the airport in Tehran. He needed to e-book one other flight as a result of his ticket was now not legitimate. The couple had deliberate to return to Ottawa collectively. Fb Boeing Co. 737-800 plane, operated by Ukraine Worldwide Airways, crashed shortly after takeoff close to Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020.

Key phrases: Ukrainian Worldwide Airways Flight 752; Iran aircraft crash; sufferer; January eight, 2020; Ottawa sufferer

Fb picture of Fereshteh Maleki Dizaje, 41, one of many Tehran aircraft crash victims. Fereshteh Maleki Dizaje, 41, an architect, was returning after celebrating her daughter’s marriage ceremony in Tehran.

Farhad Niknam is proven in an undated handout picture. Niknam was among the many 176 individuals who have been killed when Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff close to Tehran, Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sanaz Valadi

Marzieh (Mari) Foroutan, a PhD candidate within the College of Surroundings on the College of Waterloo. (Contributed/College of Waterloo)

Amir Ovaysi and his daughter Asal are proven in a handout picture. Ovaysi, his spouse Sara Hamzeei, and their daughter Asal Ovaysi have been among the many 176 individuals who have been killed when Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff close to Tehran, Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Troy Futher

Amir Ovaysi and his spouse Sara Hamzeei are proven in a handout picture. The couple and their daughter Asal Ovaysi have been among the many 176 individuals who have been killed when Ukraine Worldwide Airways Flight PS752 crashed after takeoff close to Tehran, Iran. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Troy Futher

Hadis Hayatdavoudi was one of many Canadians killed within the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways crash in Iran.

Alma Oladi, a PHD Pupil at College of Ottawa, celebrated her 27th birthday in Tehran days earlier than boarding the Ukraine Worldwide Airways flight that was imagined to carry her again to Canada.

Milad Ghasemi Ariani, a PhD candidate in advertising and marketing and client research on the College of Guelph, was killed within the Ukrainian Worldwide Airways crash in Iran. (Towhidul Islam/College of Guelph)

Zeynab Asadi Lari is proven in a handout picture. Zeynab Asadi Lari has been confirmed as one of many victims of the Iran aircraft crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parsa Shani

Mohammad Asadi Lari is proven in a handout picture. Mohammad Asadi Lari has been confirmed as one of many victims of the Iran aircraft crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Parsa Shani

Fb picture of Fareed Arasteh, who has been confirmed as one of many victims of the Iran aircraft crash.

A college picture, a part of a memorial to Arshia Arbabbahrami, at Western Canada Excessive Faculty on January 9, 2020. The grade 12 worldwide scholar was killed on Flight 752 that went down in Tehran. Jim Wells/Postmedia

Amir Hossein Saeedinia, PhD scholar on the Heart for Design of Superior Supplies at College of Alberta has been recognized as one other sufferer of the Ukraine Worldwide Airways aircraft crash outdoors Tehran Worldwide Airport. (Equipped picture)

Calgarian Kasra Saati was killed when Ukraine Worldwide Airways flight PS752 certain for Kyiv crashed moments after it took off from the Tehran airport.

Pedram Mousavi and Mojgan Daneshmand, each professors of engineering on the College of Alberta, died together with their two younger daughters, Daria, 14, and Dorina, 9 when the Boeing Co. 737-800 plane, operated by Ukraine Worldwide Airways, crashed shortly after takeoff close to Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020. (Equipped picture)

Shekoufeh Choupannejad, an obstetrician, gynecologistl, died alongside together with her two daughters, Saba and Sara Saadat within the aircraft crash in Iran. Equipped

Newlyweds Arash Pourzarabi, 26, and Pouneh Gorji, 25, have been killed after a aircraft crashed shortly after taking off from the Tehran Worldwide Airport in Iran. (Equipped picture/Arash Sabbaghian)



College of Alberta scholar Nasim Rahmanifar died when a aircraft operated by Ukraine Worldwide Airways, crashed shortly after takeoff close to Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020.

Dr. Forough Khadem died when a aircraft operated by Ukraine Worldwide Airways, crashed shortly after takeoff close to Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020. Picture courtesy of Mitacs

Mohammad Mahdi Sadeghi, his spouse, Bahareh Hajesfandiari, and their daughter, Anisa Sadeghi, died when a aircraft operated by Ukraine Worldwide Airways, crashed shortly after takeoff close to Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020.

Delaram Dadashnejad, a scholar at Langara School in Vancouver, is proven in a handout picture offered by a household good friend. Dadashnejad has been confirmed as one of many victims of the Iran aircraft crash.THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Sia Ahmadi

Amir Pasavand who owns Amir Bakery in North Vancouver misplaced his daughter, 17-year-old Fatemah Pasavand, and his 36-year-old spouse, Ayeshe Pourghaderi within the aircraft crash in Iran.

Sajedeh Saraeian (left), a Western College scholar, died in a Tehran aircraft crash.

Saba Saadat died when a Ukraine Worldwide Airways jet crashed shortly after takeoff close to Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020.

Mansour Pourjam, 53, was a Carleton biology graduate who turned a dental technologist. He was killed when a Boeing Co. 737-800 plane, operated by Ukraine Worldwide Airways, crashed shortly after takeoff close to Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020.

Fb picture of Ali Pey, a Kanata hi-tech entrepreneur who was returning to Ottawa after a visit to go to his ailing father when the Ukraine Worldwide Airways, crashed shortly after takeoff close to Shahedshahr, Iran, on Wednesday, Jan. eight, 2020.

Ghazal Nourian, PhD scholar (Western College/Nanophotonic Power Supplies) CDA IRAN Victims pictures

Dr. Parisa Eghbalian died within the Ukraine Worldwide Airways crash in Iran crash alongside together with her daughter Reera Esmaeilion, 9.

eandedentistry.ca



Evin Arsalani and Hiva Molani, of Ajax, have been killed together with their younger daughter within the Tehran aircraft crash.

Ajax mother Evin Arsalani cuddles her child Kurdia in an undated Fb picture. The pair have been killed within the aircraft crash in Iran.

“We are here to pray for the victims. May Allah the All Mighty provide the families of those affected with strength and patience,” he stated. “May Allah grant solace and fortitude to all of those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

“It is in these sad times that it is important for us to reach out within our community,” Raza Butt added.

Whereas everybody has heard the horrific information, he urging folks to not overlook these misplaced and the family members left behind within the days forward as a result of the tragedy could have a “lingering affect upon those families.”

[email protected]