GTA Muslims pray for victims of plane shot down by Iranian missile

January 12, 2020
Vaughan’s Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada group gathered Saturday to recollect all of the lives misplaced when Ukranian Ailines Flight 752 was shot down by Iran final week.

These in attendance on the Baitul Islam Mosque, positioned close to Jane St. and Teston Rd., held a particular prayer of remembrance throughout their Asr prayer session.

Safwan Choudhry, spokesman for the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’at Canada group, stated he and plenty of members knew a few of these killed or their relations.

“It has been a gut-wrenching experience for Canadians, especially for those amongst us who got to know some of the victims,” he stated.

Choudhry was happy that reminiscence members of the Ahmadiyya group, not solely within the GTA however throughout Canada, gathered to hope collectively for the “solace and bereavement of their family members.”

“And this is the best way we know to gather people in the face of tragedy,” he stated.

Imam Basil Raza Butt, led the afternoon prayer with 4 rakats earlier than asking the congregation to hope for the souls misplaced.

“We are here to pray for the victims. May Allah the All Mighty provide the families of those affected with strength and patience,” he stated. “May Allah grant solace and fortitude to all of those affected by this horrific tragedy.”

“It is in these sad times that it is important for us to reach out within our community,” Raza Butt added.

Whereas everybody has heard the horrific information, he urging folks to not overlook these misplaced and the family members left behind within the days forward as a result of the tragedy could have a “lingering affect upon those families.”

