GTA welcomes first babies of 2020

Proud mother and father throughout the GTA rang within the new 12 months with bundles of pleasure.

Simply seconds into the brand new 12 months, child Mohammed was born at Humber River Hospital. A tweet from the hospital boasted the new child was town’s first supply of 2020.

“As you see the baby and mom are doing great,” learn the tweet, which included a photograph of mother, her new son and hospital obstetrician Dr. Lynn Sterling.

He was adopted quickly after by child Aryan, a bouncing child boy delivered simply 50 seconds after midnight at Credit score Valley Hospital.

Quickly after, Lakeridge Well being east of town welcomed Durham ‘s first supply — a child woman born eight minutes after midnight.

#DurhamRegion’s first child of 2019 was born at Ajax Pickering Hospital. Try the primary household pic! Proud mother and father, Rathna and Mahendran welcomed the infant woman at 12:08 a.m. Massive brother, Koushik, Grandma Renuka and delivering physician, Shereen Chirayilkalam had been all smiles! pic.twitter.com/HQKeMvM9E7 — Lakeridge Well being (@LakeridgeHealth) January 1, 2019

Again in Toronto, Mount Sinai welcomed 2020’s first child at 12:13 a.m., however supplied no particulars.

Toronto welcomed one other New Yr’s child at 1:40 a.m. when child Sinit made her approach into the world at Michael Garron hospital in East York.

At North York Normal, Kert Lin was born at 5:51 a.m. — that hospital’s first delivery of the 12 months.