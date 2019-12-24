‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’ director James Gunn responds to Robert Pattinson casting rumours

James Gunn has definitively dismissed rumours that Robert Pattinson was being lined up for a task in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol three.

Gunn, who’s presently taking pictures The Suicide Squad for DC Comics, will return to his beloved MCU franchise in 2022 after being reinstated by Disney within the wake of his controversial sacking.

Now, he’s dismissed on-line hypothesis that Pattinson is in line to affix the franchise, after the British actor signed as much as play the Caped Crusader in Matt Reeves’ upcoming reboot The Batman.

Gunn addressed the claims on Instagram, when one follower replied to a put up with the query: “There are rumors floating round that you simply wished Robert Pattinson for a task in GotG however he finally declined. Is it true?”

He then replied: “No, it’s definitely not”.

Pattinson additionally not too long ago mentioned that he “doesn’t really know how to act”.

Talking to The Guardian, Pattinson says he “only know[s] how to play scenes, like, three ways, before revealing that he’s “nervous on, like, every single movie.”

The actor goes on to talk about how he was “intimidated” by his Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe. “He’s got a tonne of energy,” Pattinson mentioned, “and it’s intimidating.”

Gunn’s tackle the Suicide Squad will hit cinemas in 2021.