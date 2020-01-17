Guardiola insists he DID allow Manchester City stars to party with 22 models at £150-a-night hotel

By Jack Gaughan for MailOnline

Pep Guardiola at present revealed he gave his Manchester Metropolis squad permission to celebration with Italian Instagram fashions following final weekend’s win at Aston Villa.

The Metropolis supervisor revealed he took no challenge with the ‘Bunga–Bunga’ revelry after the journey to Villa Park as 22 girls flew into the £150-a-night Mere Golf Resort in Knutsford.

The staff bonding session was organised by fixers near the membership and Guardiola encourages his gamers to spend time collectively away from coaching.

The celebration adopted Metropolis’s 6-1 thrashing of Aston Villa within the Premier League final week

‘I knew it. When they have time, they make a lot of times dinners together, with the staff,’ Guardiola stated.

‘They did it many times anyway. And I like it when they are together outside here, the do it sometimes at home, sometimes in a restaurant as was the case. It was nice.’

Lots of the fashions took to Instagram to doc their Cheshire escape with movies within the spa and different images that confirmed them stress-free, wearing glamorous clothes.

One of many fashions was Amira Paula, who posted to Instagram throughout her keep. Not one to journey alone, the mannequin checked in with a good friend earlier than being picked up by a driver who took them to the airport.

One other Instagram star, Marta Tejada, had additionally posted movies of her popping champagne bottles.

Metropolis head into Saturday’s conflict with Crystal Palace in search of a 10th victory in 11 video games for the reason that derby defeat by Manchester United final month.

The Premier League champions have scored 15 objectives of their opening 4 matches since New 12 months. Gamers got two days off earlier within the week, with some choosing quick breaks overseas.

Guardiola, who celebrated his 49th birthday on Saturday, shut down questions on the way forward for John Stones and admitted he can not think about nonetheless managing at 72 like his reverse quantity Roy Hodgson.

‘I think when you are training at 74 it must be boring at home!’ Guardiola joked. ‘You are with young people, athletes. That’s why it’s good, our job, each recreation is completely different. That’s perhaps the rationale why Roy and older managers are nonetheless in cost they usually do it.

‘I think the important thing when you retire is to know you want to do other things. If you’ve no pursuits and you’re at dwelling then you will again. However if you wish to journey or do different issues… I’m excited about doing different issues and I’m going to do it.’