Guardiola leads Skyview to 47-37 win against Weld Central

Weld Central drops contest to Skyview in 47-37 defeat on Tuesday.

Skyview was lead in scoring by Thalia Guardiola who accounted for 16 factors whereas additionally accumulating three rebounds and 7 assists. Casandra Olivas and Hannah Hunter Wolfe additionally had notable video games contributing 11 factors and 9 factors, respectively.

Weld Central was lead in scoring by Sydnie Pevler who accounted for 17 factors whereas accumulating two rebounds. Kaydee Sims helped the hassle by chipping in 14 factors and eight rebounds.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Skyview heading to play Englewood and Weld Central taking over Riverdale Ridge.

