Guardiola Won’t Watch “Unstoppable” Liverpool Face Manchester United

Pep Guardiola won’t watch “unstoppable” Liverpool’s recreation with Manchester United this weekend as a result of the hole between the Premier League leaders and his Manchester Metropolis aspect is just too huge. Guardiola insists his Metropolis gamers nonetheless deserve credit score for the way in which they’ve performed this season, regardless that they go into their conflict with Crystal Palace on Saturday trailing 14 factors behind Liverpool. He admits that he’s now solely in securing a top-four end and chasing honours in three cup competitions reasonably than occasions at Anfield involving Liverpool.

“We are far away, they are unstoppable in those terms. We’ve dropped points, we conceded and didn’t win games,” Guardiola instructed reporters on Friday.

“This recreation is in regards to the outcomes and I am glad we proceed to assault fairly properly however the actuality is the fact. They’ve gained 20 of 21 video games and so they’d be main all of the leagues all over the world.

“It could be good to concentrate on Wilfried Zaha and Crystal Palace, after which Tuesday now we have Sheffield United.

“Being so far away means it’s not interesting to look at what Liverpool do. It’s better to focus on what we can do for the rest of the season in the Premier League and other competitions.”

Previously eight years, Chelsea, twice, Leicester and Manchester United have all failed to complete within the prime 4 in a title defence.

However Metropolis’s 13-point cushion over fifth-placed United makes Champions League soccer subsequent season look a close to certainty for Guardiola.

‘We’re preventing’

“The target was catch Leicester and now it’s to maintain this, always there is motivation to play good,” Guardiola stated.

“I feel the staff present this season that also we’re going to do it. What occurred to earlier champions? They gave up and did not high quality for the Champions League.

“Nonetheless we’re there preventing, far-off however the opponent is phenomenal. I am so proud, now we’re on this place we have to qualify as shortly as potential for the highest 4. That is the necessary goal.”

Metropolis’s league difficulties have led to hypothesis that Guardiola’s long-term dedication to the membership could be in query, with the Catalan at the moment underneath contract solely till the top of subsequent season.

There was speak about the opportunity of Guardiola staying past that interval however, no matter what occurs after the top of his present deal, the Metropolis supervisor is adamant that he can be again for subsequent season.

“I am staying except they sack me — 100 % except they do not prefer it,” he stated.

“I’ve stated it many occasions. Not as a result of we gained the final two video games, I am sorry, I will keep.

“I enjoy working with them, I like it. But even if it was going bad I’m not going anywhere. No manager wins all the time, we’ve lost some games so what can we do to get better? It’s simple.”

In the meantime, Guardiola has been boosted by the information that defender Aymeric Laporte, out since August with a knee damage, expects to be again for subsequent weekend’s FA Cup tie with Fulham and the second leg of the League Cup semi-final towards Manchester United three days later.