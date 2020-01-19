Guardiola’s Birthday Ruined As Palace Snatch Point, Chelsea Stunned

Pep Guardiola’s 49th birthday celebrations went flat as Fernandinho’s late personal aim compelled Manchester Metropolis to accept a 2-2 draw in opposition to Crystal Palace, whereas Chelsea’s top-four bid was dented by a shock 1-Zero defeat at Newcastle on Saturday. On a busy day of top-flight motion, the pitchside VAR monitor was used within the Premier League for the primary time at Norwich, with Tottenham compelled to accept a goalless stalemate at Watford and Arsenal held to a 1-1 draw by Sheffield United. It was the drama on the Etihad Stadium that took the highlight as Fernandinho’s last-gasp blunder left Guardiola in no temper to celebration after Metropolis’s faint hopes of retaining the title suffered one other hammer blow.

The champions path Liverpool by 13 factors forward of the runaway leaders’ conflict with rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

“It was a tight game. It’s difficult to analyse when they shoot from one corner and have no more chances,” Guardiola mentioned.

“We had many chances, unfortunately we could not win.”

Cenk Tosun marked his first league begin since his mortgage transfer from Everton along with his maiden aim for the Eagles, the Turkish striker netting a close-range strike from Martin Kelly’s flick within the 39th minute.

Sergio Aguero appeared to have turned the sport on its head within the 82nd minute when the Argentine striker bagged his 250th aim in 360 video games for the membership.

Aguero put Metropolis forward within the 87th minute with a usually predatory header from Benjamin Mendy’s cross.

However there was a sting within the story for Guardiola as Fernandinho turned Zaha’s cross into his personal internet within the 90th minute to finish second-placed Metropolis’s run of three successive league wins.

Chelsea downed late on

Chelsea would have cemented their grip on fourth place with a win on Tyneside, however they have been unable to muster the innovative required to interrupt down cussed Newcastle and fell to Isaac Hayden’s header with simply 20 seconds left in stoppage-time, dropping 1-Zero.

Chelsea’s first defeat in 4 league matches leaves them 5 factors away from fifth-placed Manchester United.

After 4 league video games with out a victory, this was a much-needed success for Newcastle, however a wasted alternative for Chelsea to open up an even bigger hole within the race to qualify for the Champions League.

“We can’t work anymore in training on finishing. You need to have that killer instinct in front of goal. We need to score more goals from front-line areas if we are going to get to where we want to be,” Lampard mentioned.

“It’s quite clear from what I am saying now that we know where we need to strengthen but we shall see.”

At Vicarage Street, Troy Deeney’s 70th-minute spot-kick was saved by Paulo Gazzaniga earlier than Tottenham’s Erik Lamela was denied a last-gasp winner by Ignacio Pussetto’s goal-line clearance.

With England captain Harry Kane sidelined after hamstring surgical procedure, Tottenham have gone three league video games with out scoring.

Jose Mourinho’s aspect are with out a win in 4 league matches since December 26 and sit eight factors behind Chelsea.

Toothless Tottenham thought that they had stolen the factors in stoppage-time when Lamela flicked Serge Aurier’s cross in direction of aim, however Watford’s new signing Pussetto cleared off the road, with goal-line expertise exhibiting simply 10.04mm of the ball had not gone over.

Arsenal are 10 factors adrift of the highest 4 after the Blades continued their excellent first season again within the Premier League.

Gabriel Martinelli, 18, broke the impasse in first-half stoppage-time on the Emirates Stadium with a medical end from Bukayo Saka’s cross.

However Chris Wilder’s aspect snatched an 83rd-minute equaliser when John Fleck lashed house after Arsenal didn’t clear.

Backside of the desk Norwich’s important 1-Zero win over fellow strugglers Bournemouth noticed the pitchside monitor lastly used to resolve a purple card name.

Norwich took the lead when Bournemouth defender Steve Cook dinner was despatched off after flinging himself throughout the aim to dam Teemu Pukki’s shot along with his hand.

Pukki fired house the ensuing penalty within the 33rd minute, however the Canaries needed to survive a tense end after Ben Godfrey was despatched off within the 76th minute.

Godfrey’s foul on Callum Wilson was dominated a purple card by referee Paul Tierney after he checked with the monitor, a transfer that adopted recommendation to officers from Premier League chiefs this week to make use of the display screen extra typically.

Wolves climbed to sixth after a Three-2 win at Southampton, Everton drew 1-1 at West Ham and Brighton shared a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.