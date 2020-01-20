Guelph police apologize, say man was wrongfully accused of child porn

Police in Guelph have issued a public apology to a person they are saying was wrongfully accused of voyeurism and possessing baby pornography.

The drive says Derrick Miller was arrested at Guelph’s Metropolis Corridor on July 27, 2016 for possession of kid pornography and voyeurism. The subsequent day a press launched was issued saying he had been charged with these offences.

Police say he was not, the truth is, charged with both crime when the press launch was despatched out “or at any other time.”

In an announcement Monday morning, police say Miller was not in possession of kid porn or engaged in voyeurism.

The police service says it “sincerely apologizes” for the embarrassment and harm stemming from the incident.