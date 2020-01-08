Guest Commentary: Don’t let the health care industry fool you about the public option

Any day now, the well being care trade will invade your newspaper, radio, tv, and social media feeds with what’s going to seemingly be a minimum of a seven-figure PR and lobbying marketing campaign to kill the state choice for well being care protection. That’s on high of the large sums they dedicate to lobbying your legislators and one more approach they’re utilizing and defending their extreme earnings relatively than decreasing customers’ prices.

The trade is already claiming the sky will fall if we create a state choice plan. They’re enjoying the concern card as a result of they know in case you truly have a look at the true numbers and never those they curate or pay to current to you, they can not justify what they’re charging.

An revolutionary public-private partnership, the state choice, is a Colorado resolution that may create extra inexpensive medical insurance and guarantee Coloradans in rural areas have a couple of insurance coverage supplier to select from.

For years, medical insurance charges went up. However now they’re falling for many Coloradans within the particular person market, because of the bipartisan reinsurance program created by our legislators and governor. With the collaborative efforts of Republicans, Democrats, and even the federal authorities, Coloradans from the Western Slope to the Japanese Plains are seeing charges go down.

Whereas this supplies some much-needed aid from excessive well being care prices, it isn’t sufficient.

Many hospitals in our state are raking in file revenues and earnings however declare that setting extra cheap prices isn’t an choice. As a substitute of shifting financial savings to customers following dramatic reductions in uncompensated care in 2014, hospitals pocketed the cash and stored elevating costs — 60% prior to now 9 years based on a report from Colorado’s Division of Well being Care Coverage and Financing. In 2018, a report from a seasoned well being care analyst confirmed that Denver space hospitals alone made a file $2 billion. Fairly than use that extra income to decrease costs, they constructed new amenities or expanded companies that pad their pockets with little further profit to customers.

There are nonetheless essential questions we have to reply for our state choice, however that shouldn’t be an excuse to incite concern, shirk duty, or keep away from motion that will assist households needing protection and care. We do want to make sure we proceed to pay rural and important entry hospitals sufficiently beneath the plan, however we will try this whereas nonetheless holding others accountable.

The Division of Well being Care Coverage and Financing and the Division of Insurance coverage not too long ago delivered a suggestion to the legislature for the design of our state protection choice. This report is the results of a thoroughly-reviewed bipartisan regulation and an intensive stakeholder course of and evaluation over the previous six months. Shout out to Rep. Marc Catlin, R-Montrose for working throughout the aisle in 2019 with Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Avon and Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail on Home Invoice 1004.

Whenever you see or hear the trade’s fear-based messages, hold a couple of issues in thoughts. You pay a number of the highest medical insurance premiums within the nation, particularly in rural areas. You pay a number of the highest hospital prices within the nation, usually to bloated hospital techniques which might be gobbling up the well being care market and performing like monopolies. And increasingly more Coloradans battle to afford the prescribed drugs they want.

Ask your self, why are hospitals, insurers, and drug firms profiting a lot whereas on a regular basis Coloradans are paying by means of the nostril for fundamental well being care protection and care? Commonsense well being care financial savings options just like the state choice will assist us all thrive and luxuriate in our Colorado lifestyle amid a rising price of dwelling.

Don’t let the trade’s scare ways persuade you in any other case.

Adam Fox is the director of strategic engagement for the Colorado Shopper Well being Initiative.

