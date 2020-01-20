Guest Commentary: I work for the private prison that’ll close in March. Here’s our real record.

In November of 2019, the residents and the women and men who work on the Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Middle in Colorado Springs obtained some startling information. The governor and the Colorado Division of Corrections had focused the ability, which offers contract jail companies, for closure in June 2020.

For the reason that announcement and ensuing price range hearings within the legislature, we now have been challenged to maintain and appeal to employees on the facility. These components compelled our firm to take the unprecedented step of accelerating the closure of the ability to March. After the closure announcement final week, there was some criticism about our operation, so I wished to share some info concerning the Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Middle and our state jail system.

In 2019, I retired from DOC after 30 years of service. I started as an officer and held a number of roles, together with incident overview supervisor, the affiliate director of the non-public jail monitoring unit, an affiliate warden, warden, and deputy director of jail operations. I’ve labored at eight amenities at each custody stage, with all ages and genders, and offered direct oversight for all state amenities.

In December 2019, I turned the performing facility director at Cheyenne Mountain. A jail, whether or not operated instantly by the state or by a contractor, is a difficult surroundings to handle and it faces operational and programmatic points day-after-day. Since arriving, I’ve assessed the operational and cultural facets of Cheyenne Mountain and might attest that offenders are secure, employees wellness is suitable, and the ability is safe.

Staff work arduous and are dedicated to offering assist companies to the clientele they serve. Cheyenne Mountain provided over two-dozen ongoing applications and companies throughout 2019, together with substance abuse, intercourse offender coaching, anger administration, melancholy, psychological well being, common training, technical abilities, household, parenting and employment planning. And medical care is offered for inmates 24 hours a day, seven days every week. I can attest that safety elements are sound, as indicated by the latest safety audit and vulnerability evaluation carried out by DOC. Cheyenne Mountain additionally achieved nationwide accreditation via the American Correctional Affiliation in July 2019.

From my years of service, I perceive the significance of holding contract amenities accountable and making certain they adhere to their contracts, insurance policies and procedures. The DOC established the non-public jail monitoring unit, the place I previously labored, to watch contractor-operated amenities at a stage and frequency that’s not carried out at state amenities. Cheyenne Mountain receives 4 separate and intensive state audits every month. The audits cowl all facets of operations, together with amenities, applications, medical, psychological well being, and safety. The typical variety of hours documented for facility audits every month is roughly 336. For the months of January via November of 2019, facility audits recognized a mean of the next: 67 objects that met requirements/greatest practices; 5 objects which had been unresolved (dealt with on location by employees and don’t require follow-up); and one merchandise which was recurring (requires a plan of motion).

Of the 73 objects measured at Cheyenne Mountain, 91.eight% met requirements/greatest practices. Once more, state function amenities are usually not topic to the identical standards and stage of measurement.

Cheyenne Mountain has performed an essential function in re-integrating inmates again into society, and we now have all the time sought to collaborate with the DOC to supply sound companies to offenders and public security to the residents of Colorado.

The staff of Cheyenne Mountain and I are pleased with our observe file and the work we now have accomplished on behalf of these in our care. Since information broke in November that the state wished to shut Cheyenne Mountain, there was a direct influence on the ability and the lives of roughly 180 staff and 650 residents. Hiring occasions are underway to help staff in evaluating their choices and residents have begun to transition to different amenities. Operationally, Cheyenne Mountain will proceed to conduct programming, full parole plans, present companies to the offender inhabitants, and keep a safe facility.

Sean Foster is performing facility director at Cheyenne Mountain Re-entry Middle.

