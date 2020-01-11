Guest Commentary: Women will march again to heal this broken nation. Join us.

Hailed as the biggest day of protest in U.S. historical past, on January 21, 2017, tons of of 1000’s of womxn throughout the US and the world marched via the streets in a rebuke of Donald Trump and the hate and intolerance he espouses. Our message was clear: Not on our watch!

Trump invoked “making America great again” whereas womxn — spelled with an x to acknowledge these focused by sexism — skilled this chorus as a return to the murky historical past of patriarchy that furthers racial and sexual discrimination, financial inequality, corruption lining the pockets of these in energy, a planet on the brink, and insurance policies engendering oppression and violence.

The election was an insult not solely to our politics however to our identities and morality. We watched, horrified, as a person who demeans womxn (utilizing language comparable to “grab ‘em by the (expletive),” “blood coming out of her wherever,” “fat pig,” “dog” and “horseface”) took workplace.

He then fostered racial divide and emboldened hate. Regardless of unprecedented gaslighting, disinformation, and violent rhetoric and regardless of shedding the favored vote by greater than three million ballots, Trump was nonetheless topped king by a system designed for and managed by white patriarchy. And so we marched.

These final three years have deepened the rift within the ethical cloth of our nation. As a substitute of “making America great,” we’ve got leaders who’ve opened the door for intolerance. Quite than appreciating and studying from one another, we mistrust and belittle those that don’t look, pray, or love like we do. On this quest for “great,” we’ve got overpassed what it means to be good.

On this model of America, girls are shedding entry to their reproductive freedoms. Immigrants hear shouts to “go back to where they came from.” Faculties follow drills for energetic shooter eventualities whereas different kids are dying in cages at our borders. Swastikas are painted on buildings and headstones; bricks are thrown via the home windows of homes of worship. Individuals are focused by violence for whom they love. Communities are torn and damaged and our world is actually on hearth.

We’re anticipated to belief these in energy, but probably the most highly effective folks don’t train reliable conduct. As a substitute, they assault the identities of others for their very own self-interest. They abuse their energy after which disguise behind their lies. The place is the America that our mother and father and elders immigrated to searching for a greater life? Does that higher life actually exist? We consider it does. It’s why we march.

Within the months main as much as our 2020 occasion, Womxn’s March Denver performed group therapeutic workshops. Themes emerged. Overt hate — domestically, nationally, and globally — has left us with numerous and generally contradictory feelings. Directly we’re indignant, numb, unhappy, hopeful, withdrawn, and desensitized. We wish to flee, but we’re frozen.

There are those that are well-meaning, however too fragile to confess that they stay in a rustic the place we can’t escape the impression of all of the “isms” (comparable to racism, [hetero]sexism, ableism, ageism) of how we see ourselves, others, and the world round us. And so we invalidate, decrease, pathologize, fail to take duty and blame those that differ from us. This isn’t the America by which we wish to stay. This isn’t the America we envision for our youngsters.

We present in each other related feelings, tensions and exhaustion. We had a courageous and protected area to voice our histories and converse the unstated. As we bore witness, we discovered the connection and sense of belonging lacking in so many different areas — and cultivated therapeutic. We acknowledged that we would have liked to heal from a lifetime of experiencing and witnessing hate, oppression, silence, and invalidation.

In bearing witness to the shared tales of ladies with numerous intersecting identities, we started to really feel robust with each other. Therapeutic occurs in these relationships and experiences.

That’s what this March means right this moment.

By coming collectively and taking to the streets, we really feel stronger and extra resilient. Womxn’s March Denver is a motion working exhausting to inclusively interact others, and dealing to uplift girls in order that we could discover our collective energy as world residents demanding insurance policies that serve the larger good. This motion is greater than activism — it is usually the therapeutic that occurs amongst folks, households, and communities.

Collectively, we march, converse out, and are seen, heard, cared for — and valued.

March with us Saturday, January 18. Allow us to pay attention to at least one one other and strengthen ourselves and this motion in solidarity. Allow us to demand higher from our leaders. Allow us to march collectively as we stand united in opposition to the tides of hate that will divide us. Allow us to declare in a unified voice: Not on our watch!

We march as a result of our vote is our voice. Let’s get loud.

Rohini Gupta is a scientific assistant professor on the College of Denver Worldwide Catastrophe Psychology Program and she or he is director of the Trauma and Catastrophe Restoration Clinic. Kerry O’Grady is a retired U.S. Secret Service particular agent.

