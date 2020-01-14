Guest house worker, 35, launched sex attacks on two female visitors

A visitor home employee sexually assaulted two feminine guests after switching off CCTV cameras and letting himself into their rooms.

One sufferer thought her husband was touching her as she slept however she woke to search out his again turned and John Guntipilli-Souriappan standing on the finish of their mattress.

Simply minutes earlier, the 35-year-old had assaulted one other visitor after letting himself into her room and turning off the lights.

Leeds Crown Court docket heard the ordeals had been described as ‘like one thing that occurs on TV and within the movies’ and ‘the stuff of nightmares’.

Prosecutor Clare Walsh stated the married couple booked a room in Avalon Visitor Home in Woodhouse, Leeds, as they had been attending the Rod Stewart live performance in First Direct Area on December 11 final yr and paid Guntipilli-Souriappan £50 for the room on arrival.

She stated the couple returned to the resort at round 1.15am the next morning earlier than having intercourse and falling asleep.

The girl, who was solely carrying a vest prime and a bra and laying on her aspect, woke as much as somebody rubbing her again and thought it was her husband.

Ms Walsh stated: ‘She then felt one thing at her toes. In a sleepy state, she thought it was her canine as she has a canine at residence.

‘She kicked her legs out and bought up and went to the toilet. She didn’t flip the sunshine on.’

The girl bought again into mattress and briefly went again to sleep on her aspect.

She was awoken by somebody rubbing her again and touching her vagina.

Once more, she thought it was her husband however when the palms turned her onto her again she noticed her husband laying together with his again to her.

Ms Walsh stated: ‘In fact she knew at that stage that it couldn’t be him. She awoke [her husband] and he was capable of flip the sunshine change on.

‘When the sunshine went on, she noticed a male standing on the finish of the mattress.’

Guntipilli-Souriappan ran from the room with the couple chasing after him.

They misplaced him however he returned to the room and requested them what the issue was.

He stated he would ring the supervisor however the lady’s husband stated he was ringing the police.

Police had been referred to as and suggested the couple to remain of their room with the door locked.

Guntipilli-Souriappan went outdoors and referred to as the supervisor who got here to the room however the couple refused to let him in.

Police arrived and located the defendant in his room, which was beside the eating room.

That afternoon, one other visitor contacted police and informed them that Guntipilli-Souriappan had sexually assaulted her.

The girl stated she had booked a room within the visitor home and returned from her work’s Christmas celebration at about 1.30am.

There was an issue with the important thing and he or she rang the supervisor who informed her somebody would let her in.

Guntipilli-Souriappan let her in earlier than knocking on the door of her room. When she opened the door, nobody was there so she closed it.

There was one other knock on the door and this time Guntipilli-Souriappan was there, talking damaged English and asking her about shouting and arguing.

The girl informed him her boyfriend was not along with her so the noise had not been coming from her room.

Guntipilli-Souriappan put his arm round her, hugged her, kissed her cheek after which kissed her neck.

He informed her he would return to the room however she informed him to not.

A couple of minutes later, the door was unlocked with a key, Guntipilli-Souriappan entered the room and he turned off the lights.

The girl used the torch on her telephone to light up the room and Guntipilli-Souriappan approached her and touched her proper thigh.

His arm additionally brushed previous her chest.

She then informed him to depart, which he did, and he or she left the visitor home to stick with a pal.

CCTV footage from the resort confirmed Guntipilli-Souriappan strolling across the visitor home however the cameras had been turned off between 2.05am and round three.30am.

The courtroom was informed Guntipilli-Souriappan then focused the married lady as his ‘urge for food had not been glad’.

Guntipilli-Souriappan pleaded responsible to 2 counts of sexual assault.

He has two earlier convictions for battery and breaching a restraining order in relation to his spouse.

Laura Addy, mitigating, stated her consumer pleaded responsible on the earliest alternative.

She stated Guntipilli-Souriappan, his spouse and his youngsters left India after he suffered a religiously-aggravated assault and he could have to use for asylum to keep away from being deported after serving his sentence.

He was jailed for 3 years and eight months.

Det Insp James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, stated: ‘The 2 victims in these incidents have been left understandably traumatised by what Guntipilli-Souriappan did to them.

‘They might have rightfully had an expectation of privateness and safety in their rooms as company at these premises however he fully abused his place of belief to commit these offences towards them for his personal gratification.

‘We hope the actual fact he has now needed to reply for his actions will assist to present some extent of consolation and reassurance to them and help their restoration from what was clearly a really disturbing expertise.’