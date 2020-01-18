Guests at Dasha Zhukova’s £6m wedding in the Alps flaunt pricey labels in biting temperatures

By Holly Bancroft For The Mail On Sunday

Printed: 17:47 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 17:55 EST, 18 January 2020

The temperatures may be bitingly chilly, however in case you’re invited to a £6 million society wedding ceremony within the Swiss Alps, that’s no excuse to let your vogue requirements slip.

Thankfully, the company of Dasha Zhukova – former spouse of billionaire Chelsea proprietor Roman Abramovich – and her transport tycoon groom have deep pockets, and took to the slopes of St Moritz in some expensive designer labels forward of the lavish ceremony.

Certainly one of a form: For the marriage itself, Dasha wore a custom-made Valentino robe. Comparable designs for different star shoppers have price something from £60,000 to £100,000. Price: Loads!

Ms Zhukova herself acquired a bit of assist from her good friend Stella McCartney, who created the £1,548 fake fur she wore on the slopes, whereas the designer herself was additionally in attendance, clad virtually completely in her personal label.

Nevertheless, for the ceremony itself on Friday, the bride opted for a custom-made robe from luxurious Italian model Valentino.

The price of such a novel design might be a intently guarded secret, however comparable clothes prior to now are recognized to have fetched as much as £100,000.

Excessive life: Earlier than the ceremony, the bride – pictured along with her groom – took to the slopes in a £1,548 Stella McCartney fake fur coat, £665 Saint Laurent black fur boots, and a £595 white leather-based Sara Battaglia bag. Price: £2,808

Wrap star: The ex-wife of media mogul Rupert Murdoch, with a thriller good friend, wears a £three,800 shearling and leather-based jacket by Italian model Tod’s

The groom, Stavros Niarchos, wore a classy dark-blue swimsuit.

Visitors on the occasion included Rupert Murdoch’s ex-wife Wendi Deng, mannequin Stella Maxwell, American TV journalist Gayle King – a good friend of Meghan Markle – and supermodel Karlie Kloss and her husband Joshua Kushner.

His brother Jared and his spouse, President Trump’s daughter Ivanka, had been rumoured to be there.

Amongst others noticed on the Swiss resort, the place night-time temperatures have plunged to minus 18C, had been Princess Beatrice and her fiance Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Hollywood actress Kate Hudson.

The marriage has been described as a being ‘convenient hop’ for these heading to the Davos World Financial Discussion board, which begins on Tuesday.

The ceremony, held in a large marquee, got here after Ms Zhukova, 38, and Mr Niarchos, 34, formally tied the knot at a register workplace in Paris final October.

Compared to different company, mannequin Stella Maxwell, left, was positively frugal in her £160 jacket and £180 ski trousers from activewear model Volcom. Designer Stella McCartney, proper, wore a £1,590 fake fur coat, £170 sun shades, and a £775 bag, all from her personal assortment, plus £85 Moon Boots. Stella Maxwell’s whole got here to £340 whereas Stella McCartney’s clothes was price £2,620