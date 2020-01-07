Guided By Voices – “Volcano”

The primary – however positively not the final – Guided By Voices album of the last decade is formally on the best way. Following final yr's Zeppelin Over China , Warp And Woof , and Sweating the Plague , Robert Pollard and firm kicked off 2020 with a 100 – tune marathon in Los Angeles on New 12 months's Eve. And now, they're saying yet one more new album known as Give up Your Poppy Discipline .

“I did a five-song EP about four or five years ago under the name Sunflower Logic and we included a mock catalog for the label name we used, Pink Banana Records,” Pollard tells Rolling Stone . “In it there are 50 or 60 fake band names with titles for 45 s, EPs albums and compilations and one of the songs was 'Surrender Your Poppy Field.' It stuck and I decided to give it a real home on a Guided by Voices album. “

Give up Your Poppy Discipline comes out subsequent month; the title of the album is a reference to “Surrender Dorothy,” the Depraved Witch's Of The West's skywritten message from the 1939 film model of The Wizard Of Oz . And at the moment, Guided By Voices are giving us a primary style within the type of lead single “Volcano,” a catchy little slice of fuzzy rock goodness. Pay attention under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Year Of The Hard Hitter”

02 “Volcano”

03 “Queen Parking Lot”

04 “Arthur Has Business Elsewhere”

05 “Cul-de-Sac Kids”

06 “Cat Beats A Drum”

07 “Windjammer”

08 “Steely Dodger”

09 “Stone Cold Moron”

10 “Physician”

11 “Man Called Blunder”

12 “Woah Nelly”

13 “Andre The Hawk”

14 “Always Gone”

15 “Next Sea Level”

TOUR DATES:

04 / 03 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

04 / 04 Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

04 / 24 Bethlehem, PA @ Musikfest Cafe

04 / 25 New Haven, CT @ Faculty Avenue Music Corridor

05 / 01 Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Pageant

05 / 02 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

05 / 08 San Luis Obispo, CA @ Fremont Theater

05 / 09 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

7 / 10 Minneapolis, MN @ Effective Line Music Corridor

Give up Your Poppy Discipline is out 2 / 20 through Rockathon Data. Pre-order it right here.