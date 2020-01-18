Guitarist Milos speaks to Liz Jones about returning to concerts after a serious hand injury

I’m on the bar of a boutique lodge in Kensington, ready for classical guitarist Milos to reach. I’ve seen him play twice – as soon as at Abbey Highway Studios, the place he carried out snatches of his third studio album, Blackbird, his interpretation of Beatles songs, and the second time on the 90th birthday celebration of his document label, Decca, when he performed Simon and Garfunkel’s The Sound Of Silence, transferring hardened business bigwigs nearly to tears along with his dexterity and keenness. He’s been described as ‘the hottest guitarist in the world’.

Milos been described as ‘the hottest guitarist in the world’. He not too long ago suffered a serious harm to his hand which threatened to remove his livelihood

When he turns up, guitar over one shoulder, each head turns to look: he has big, darkish, nearly black eyes. Extravagant eyebrows. Enamel that may be seen from outer area. However it’s not his face I’m mesmerised by, it’s his proper hand. As a result of a devastating harm to that hand, the one which earns his residing, nearly ended his profession. And he’s nonetheless solely 36.

When did he first discover one thing was fallacious? ‘It was September 2016. My hand felt numb. I didn’t know what was going to occur, if I might play once more.’ The prognosis was tendonitis, a persistent pressure resulting from overuse. ‘I was devastated. I wasn’t even in a position to maintain a cup.’

He needed to cancel a world tour: 210 dates. Unable to play for a 12 months, how did he survive? ‘I had some savings. I had to learn how to budget!’

How did he fill his time? ‘I went to concerts, the cinema, opera, ballet, galleries. I went to stay with friends. I love cooking. It was like I was able to see the world in colour.’

He travelled everywhere in the world, assembly medical doctors who may be capable to assist him. He refused surgical procedure, feeling he’d by no means play in the identical approach once more. ‘And then, after a year, the darkest time of my life, I woke up and had this realisation. I love music so much I can’t probably think about life with out it. I picked up my guitar and I might play. It harm, and I used to be rusty, however I performed.’

He gave his first post-injury efficiency in August 2018: Milos being Milos, he went large: the Royal Albert Corridor, performing a guitar concerto, Ink Darkish Moon, composed for him by Joby Talbot. He obtained a standing ovation.

Milos is clearly made from stern stuff. When he was a schoolboy in Montenegro, the conflict within the Balkans was raging. Was he straight affected? ‘It was very scary. A friend might not turn up the next day at school because their father had been killed. My father [his parents were both economists] had a green military bag packed in the hall in case he was called up. Thank God it never happened.’

He began to play aged eight, when he picked up his uncle’s guitar and ‘found my best friend’. When the household gathered within the night, afraid, electrical energy minimize off because of the close by conflict, he would play to take their minds off the troubles. ‘I created a magic bubble. In those moments I became a performer.’

Aged 14, he attended music college, however everybody informed him there was no future in classical guitar. He took no discover. When he was 16 he went to the British Council in Podgorica to get a prospectus for the Royal Academy of Music in London. He secretly made a video – ‘my five best pieces, a very complex repertoire’ – and posted it. He obtained in, with a full scholarship.

His father travelled with him to London and stayed for the primary week. ‘I could speak English, as we studied it at school, but it was as though I had landed on Mars. I paid for my lodgings by working as a guitar teacher. I was 17, teaching 16-year-olds.’

Why London, and never Spain, residence of the guitar? ‘I find it scary to play in Spain! It’s their instrument, and other people at all times suppose I’m Spanish due to the way in which I look.’

Like violinist David Garrett, Milos is usually criticised for departing from the classical repertoire, as he has executed along with his newest album, Sound Of Silence, which went straight to No 1 within the classical chart and which incorporates the Simon and Garfunkel music. ‘The title also has a meaning for me. Silence is where we find ourselves in this crazy world,’ he says.

Milos is near his household and returns usually to Montenegro, the place he’s an enormous star

Does he have somebody to come back residence to? ‘I want to keep that part of my life private. But I would kill to have a golden retriever. Or a beagle! When I see a dog I just melt. But then I’d should promote my flat in Battersea and get a home with a backyard. Someday…’

He’s near his household and returns usually to Montenegro, the place he’s an enormous star. Now, in the direction of the tip of an arduous tour, is he frightened the harm may recur? ‘I don’t suppose it should. It was bodily, however it spiralled. I simply wanted confidence, and peace in myself to renew. The worry was probably the most terrifying factor that has occurred to me, however I received.’

‘Sound Of Silence’ is out now on Decca Classics. Milos performs Birmingham on Tuesday, Perth on Thursday and London on Saturday, milosguitar.com