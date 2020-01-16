January 15, 2020 | 11:06pm

Daytona police posted photos of the stolen guitars the division recovered on Twitter. Twitter

A Florida man will now be singing the blues after he was arrested for making an attempt to pawn guitars signed by rock legends, stories mentioned.

Daytona Seashore Police posted on Twitter that detectives are looking for assist in monitoring down a minimum of eight guitars, with signatures from artists Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Paul McCartney and members of the Rolling Stones, U2 and Van Halen.

Jeremy James Andrewlavage, 43, tried promoting a purple California SG electrical guitar signed by the members of Van Halen, the Daytona Seashore Information-Journal reported.

Cops nabbed Andrewlavage after the supervisor at OK Pawn referred to as detectives when the thief tried promoting the guitar — valued at $2,052 — for a mere $200, the newspaper reported.

Police tweeted that detectives have since recovered two of the stolen guitars signed by Van Halen and Bob Dylan and returned them to their very own, Jack Baker — who has provided a $1,000 reward for the guitars.

The guitars have been stolen from a storage unit at Hyde Park Storage Suites belonging to Baker.

The one signed by Dylan was truly recovered Dec. 2 — however cops didn’t comprehend it belonged to Baker till they have been reported lacking Dec. 20 by a pal of Baker’s who had been watching his storage unit.

The pal had found them lacking on Dec. 17 however advised cops she didn’t instantly report the theft as a result of she wanted to assemble paperwork for the lacking devices, the newspaper mentioned.

Andrewlavage is being held within the Volusia County Jail, charged with housebreaking and dealing in stolen property, The Related Press reported.

Court docket information present Andrewlavage has a protracted prison historical past together with prior arrests for grand theft auto and housebreaking, the Information-Journal reported.