Gujarat BJP MP Says Instagram Account Hacked, Police Start Probe

Surat:

Senior BJP Member of Parliament from Gujarat CR Patil on Wednesday mentioned his Instagram account has been hacked and sought police motion within the matter.

The Lok Sabha MP from Navsari claimed an unknown particular person is chatting with others utilizing his deal with on Instagram.

The BJP chief gave an utility to Surat Police Commissioner RB Brahmbhatt demanding motion within the matter.

“We have just received Patil’s application claiming his Instagram account has been hacked. Our cyber crime team is probing the case,” mentioned Mr Brahmbhatt.

Mr Patil, nevertheless, can nonetheless entry his account as he posted the identical utility on the positioning on Wednesday night, warning individuals in regards to the alleged hack.

“Someone hacked into my account and started doing chatting with others. Except chatting, no other harmful activity has been done by the unknown person yet. It seems he has found my password. Thus, I have asked the police to take appropriate action,” mentioned Mr Patil.