Gujarat Chief Minister Flags Off Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

Ahmedabad:

The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Specific was flagged off as we speak by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, changing into the second semi high-speed practice to be run by Railway subsidiary IRCTC.

The practice departed from Ahmedabad at 10.45 am and can attain Mumbai in six-and-a-half hours.

That is the IRCTC’s second premium practice after the inaugural Tejas Specific which operates between Delhi and Lucknow.

The common business run of the practice will start on January 19 from Ahmedabad, the Railways mentioned.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who was to attend the flagging off ceremony, couldn’t arrive right here on account of unhealthy climate, BJP MP Kirit Solanki mentioned.

“It is a matter of pride that this semi high-speed, second train Tejas Express has been flagged off between Ahmedabad and Mumbai. This will benefit both states,” Mr Rupani mentioned after flagging off the practice.

“Work on bullet train is also going on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route,” he mentioned.

The Tejas Specific between Ahmedabad and Mumbai Central will run six days every week besides on Thursday.

The practice will halt at Nadiad, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi and Borivali stations in each instructions.

The practice could have AC Chair Automotive Govt Class and AC Chair Automotive coaches. Meals can be served to passengers by on-board service workers.