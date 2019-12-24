Gujarat Chief Minister To Attend Rally Supporting Citizenship Act

A number of different state BJP leaders are slated to participate in related occasions on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad:

Looking for to counter-protests in opposition to the Citizenship (Modification) Act in varied of the nation, Gujarat BJP leaders and authorities functionaries are participating in rallies in assist of the brand new regulation throughout all 33 districts of the state on Tuesday.

The rallies and demonstrations regulation are being organised by ‘Nagrik Samitis’ (citizen committees) having the assist of the RSS.

In Surat, Gujarat Forest minister Ganpat Vasava and numerous residents took half in an illustration held close to the collector’s workplace and prolonged their assist to the Citizenship (Modification) Act.

Surat MP Darshana Jardosh and native MLAs Purnesh Modi and Vivek Patel additionally participated within the demonstration in assist of the brand new regulation, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who got here to India earlier than December 31, 2014, to flee spiritual persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan.

“Though CAA is in the interest of the nation and its people, the opposition Congress is misguiding people by distorting facts. To counter that false propaganda, the Nagrik Samiti has organised this huge rally. As you can see, people have come here in large numbers to support the new law,” Purnesh Modi stated.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Minister of State for House Pradeepsinh Jadeja would attend a rally at Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Ashram within the night in assist of the brand new regulation.

Different ministers and senior BJP leaders will stay current at completely different occasions in the course of the day, the discharge stated.