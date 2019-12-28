Gujarat Congress Calls For Another “Independence Movement” Against BJP

The nation appears to be going backwards in BJP rule, Rajeev Satav mentioned (File)

Ahmedabad:

Congress leaders in Gujarat on Saturday in contrast the Modi authorities with the British rule and referred to as for the necessity to launch a “second independence movement” to dislodge it from energy.

In addition they referred to as upon the necessity to work on reworking the nation into the land that Mahatma Gandhi had dreamt of.

The Gujarat unit of the Congress took out a “Save Constitution” flag march from Sabarmati Ashram to the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Usmanpura within the metropolis to mark the social gathering’s basis day.

1000’s of employees took half within the march, the place a number of leaders, together with social gathering’s Gujarat in-charge Rajiv Satav, state unit chief Amit Chavda and Chief of Opposition in Legislative Meeting, Paresh Dhanani, have been current.

Addressing the employees earlier than the march, Mr Satav mentioned,

“Under the BJP government (at the Centre), which has been in power since the last six years, the country seems to be going backwards. Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) does not respond to the questions on economic slowdown, unemployment, and farm distress, among others, affecting the people of the country.”

“On our foundation day, we pledge to launch a fight for the second independence and work to once again make the country what Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) had dreamt of,” he mentioned.

Mr Satav mentioned the Congress authorities fulfilled its pledge of farm mortgage waiver after coming to energy in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

“Even in Maharashtra, where the BJP could not keep together its political ally Shiv Sena, we waived Rs 2 lakh loan of farmers,” he mentioned.

Mr Satav additionally accused PM Modi and Dwelling Minister Amit Shah of spreading lies.

“When it comes to spreading lies, the PM and the Home Minister cannot be challenged. Let us pledge to save the country from those spreading lies,” he added.

Mr Chavda alleged that the federal government was misusing constitutional our bodies, dividing the nation within the identify of democracy and trampling upon the constitutional rights of the individuals.