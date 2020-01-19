Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Attacks Priyanka Gandhi Over Hardik Patel

Hardik Patel has been remanded in judicial custody until January 24 (File Photograph)

Ahmedabad:

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday stated Congress normal secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ought to have a “legal understanding” that her get together chief Hardik Patel has been arrested as per a court docket’s order.

He asserted that the BJP-led state authorities and the police division haven’t any function within the arrest of the Patidar quota agitation chief.

The deputy chief minister’s comment got here after Priyanka Gandhi accused the BJP of repeatedly harassing Congress chief Hardik Patel, who has been arrested for failing to look earlier than a court docket in a 2015 sedition case.

Hardik Patel was arrested late Saturday night time from Viramgam taluka in Ahmedabad after Further Classes Decide BG Ganatra issued an arrest warrant, observing that the Congress chief was flouting bail circumstances by not remaining current usually with the intention to delay trial.

He has been remanded in judicial custody until January 24.

On Sunday morning, Priyanka Gandhi tweeted, “The BJP is repeatedly harassing young Hardik Patel ji who is fighting for employment of youth and rights of farmers. Hardik raised the voice of people of his society, sought jobs for them, sought scholarships. He organised a peasant’s movement. The BJP is calling it treason”.

In reply, Gujarat’s deputy chief minister informed reporters, “Priyankaben should have this legal understanding that Hardik’s arrest has been as per the court order.”

An accused is required to stay current earlier than the court docket throughout trial. And if the accused stays repeatedly absent from the court docket with out its permission, then the court docket can situation a warrant to arrest the accused, he stated.

“The entire process is legal and the state government, police department do not have any role to play,” the BJP chief stated.

Hardik Patel, who spearheaded the agitation for reservation of the Patidar group, was beforehand arrested in reference to a sedition case filed by the native Crime Department after violence broke out throughout a rally by the Patel group in Ahmedabad on August 25, 2015.

The quota chief was granted bail in July 2016 and the court docket framed fees towards him and different accused within the case in November 2018.

He joined the Congress forward of the final 12 months’s Lok Sabha polls.