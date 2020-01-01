Gujarat government announced – 34000 recruitments to be held in 2020

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani urged youth and college students to place confidence in the federal government headed by him. Whereas on Wednesday, he mentioned that extra (extra) authorities vacancies shall be crammed within the state this yr 34. Rupani, in his New 12 months's message to the youth of Gujarat, criticized the Congress for the difficulty of unemployment and transparency and alleged that the opposition social gathering was “creating confusion among the people for political gains”.

Rupani shared a video message on his Fb account on Wednesday through which he mentioned, “There was some confusion amongst children and college students for a while for political positive factors by some folks. I wish to inform you that my authorities will be sure that the arduous work of the youth doesn’t go waste.

He mentioned, “Within the final three years we have now given authorities jobs to 1. 18 lakhs of youth. Within the present yr we 34, 000 to 35, 000 will make recruitment for filling authorities posts.

He mentioned in his message that there was a “ban” on recruitment (earlier than 1995) throughout Congress rule. It was the BJP authorities that opened doorways for the youth.

He not too long ago referred to the examination paper leak and cancellation of the examination for non-secretarial clerks within the state and mentioned that the examination shall be performed quickly.

Final week, six folks together with a college principal and administrator had been arrested in reference to the non-secretariat clerical examination paper leak case.

The state authorities had canceled the examination held in November final month 17, stating that the query paper has been leaked.



Rupani mentioned that his authorities will present employment within the non-public sector to multiple lakh youth 12 by organizing 5500 employment gala’s throughout the state. Nonetheless, he didn’t give any deadline for this.