Gujarat Government Increases Dearness Allowance By 5%

Ahmedabad:

In a New Yr reward for over 9 lakh state authorities workers and pensioners, the Gujarat authorities on Wednesday hiked the dearness allowance (DA) by 5 %.

With this, the dearness allowance could be 17 per cent, on par with central authorities workers, mentioned Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel in Gandhinagar.

The hike will come into impact retrospectively from July 1, 2019, Mr Patel mentioned.

It should profit 5.11 lakh workers and four.5 lakh pensioners.

“This month’s salary will be paid with new DA, arrears of previous months would be paid in a phased manner,” the deputy Chief Minister mentioned.

The hike would put further burden of Rs 1,821 crore on the state exchequer yearly, he mentioned.