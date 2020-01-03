Gujarat Man Drowns Brother’s Baby Over Fight With His Wife: Cops

The person allegedly drowned the 6-month-old child in a water tank. (Representational)

Vadodara:

A person in Gujarat was arrested on Friday after he allegedly drowned his brother’s 6-month-old son as a result of he was upset together with his spouse, the police mentioned.

The incident came about in Gujarat’s Halol. The person allegedly drowned the child in a water tank.

“He drowned the child in a tank belonging to a private company on December 31. We zeroed in on him after checking CCTV footage in the vicinity. He was upset with his brother’s wife for not treating him well,” a police officer mentioned.

The police have registered a case in opposition to the person and arrested him.