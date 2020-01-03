News

Gujarat Man Drowns Brother’s Baby Over Fight With His Wife: Cops

January 3, 2020
1 Min Read

Gujarat Man Drowns Brother's Baby Over Fight With His Wife: Cops

The person allegedly drowned the 6-month-old child in a water tank. (Representational)

Vadodara:

A person in Gujarat was arrested on Friday after he allegedly drowned his brother’s 6-month-old son as a result of he was upset together with his spouse, the police mentioned.

The incident came about in Gujarat’s Halol. The person allegedly drowned the child in a water tank.

“He drowned the child in a tank belonging to a private company on December 31. We zeroed in on him after checking CCTV footage in the vicinity. He was upset with his brother’s wife for not treating him well,” a police officer mentioned.

The police have registered a case in opposition to the person and arrested him.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

pete

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment