News

Gulliford’s double-double lifts Cotopaxi over South Park in 50-34 win

January 21, 2020
1 Min Read

The Cotopaxi Pirates earned a win once they defeated the South Park Burros 50-34 on Saturday.

Cotopaxi was paced in scoring by Probability Gulliford who put up 29 factors whereas additionally grabbing 13 rebounds. Frank Ogden had an excellent night time, recording eight factors, one rebound and one help.

South Park was paced in scoring by Bobby Wallace who accounted for 11 factors whereas accumulating three rebounds. Michael Kelly had a notable night time, scoring 10 factors.

Of their subsequent video games, South Park will keep dwelling and play Cripple Creek-Victor, whereas Cotopaxi will journey to play Sangre de Cristo.

Extra Colorado Excessive College Basketball

Subscribe to the Denver Submit right this moment

This story was created with expertise offered by Knowledge Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is offered.

Here are the websites source page where you can get the source link
Loading...

About the author

View All Posts

ROSHAN

Roshan is senior editor and founder of Herald Publicist. He has 8 years of experience in digital marketing and news publishing. He majorly writes Technology & Gadgets

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment