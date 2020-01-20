Gulliford’s double-double lifts Cotopaxi over South Park in 50-34 win

The Cotopaxi Pirates earned a win once they defeated the South Park Burros 50-34 on Saturday.

Cotopaxi was paced in scoring by Probability Gulliford who put up 29 factors whereas additionally grabbing 13 rebounds. Frank Ogden had an excellent night time, recording eight factors, one rebound and one help.

South Park was paced in scoring by Bobby Wallace who accounted for 11 factors whereas accumulating three rebounds. Michael Kelly had a notable night time, scoring 10 factors.

Of their subsequent video games, South Park will keep dwelling and play Cripple Creek-Victor, whereas Cotopaxi will journey to play Sangre de Cristo.

