‘Gun for hire’ used to murder London teenager Tanesha Melbourne-Blake

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Printed: 20:56 EST, 22 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:01 EST, 22 January 2020

An harmless teenage woman gunned down in a gangland-style homicide was killed by a gun which had been utilized in a number of different gun assaults.

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, 17, was shot lifeless in Tottenham, north London on April 2, 2018.

The Browining .756mm gun was discovered by a passer-by together with a knife and a towel inside a plastic bag beside a bin in Highgate.

Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, 17, was shot lifeless in Tottenham, north London on April 2, 2018

She was shot by this Czech-made Browning .756mm handgun which was additionally used within the homicide of Joseph Williams-Torres, who was killed on March 14, 2018

Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, was shot lifeless by members of the Mali Boys in a case of mistaken identification. The Met Police imagine the firearm that killed each Williams-Torres and Melbourne-Blake was a ‘gun for rent’, rented out by an underworld armourer

Officers imagine the weapon was prepared for assortment and was a ‘gun for rent’.

The identical gun had been used within the homicide of Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, who was murdered in Walthamstow, east London on March 14, 2018. Like Ms Melbourne-Blake, Mr Williams-Torres was an harmless sufferer.

Two males and a 16-year-old boy have been convicted of Mr WIlliams-Torres’ homicide in December.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John informed The Solar: ‘The identical gun was used. This very harmful weapon is now off the streets however we imagine it was a gun to rent.’

The identical weapon was additionally utilized in a capturing in Could 2017 and additional shootings in September and December 2017.

Up to now three individuals have been arrested in reference to Ms Melbourne-Blake’s homicide.