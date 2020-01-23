‘Gun for hire’ used to murder London teenager Tanesha Melbourne-Blake

‘Gun for rent’ used to homicide London teenager Tanesha Melbourne-Blake was additionally used to kill a 20-year-old man and in three different shootings, police reveal
- Tanisha Melbourne-Blake, 17, was shot lifeless in Tottenham on April 2, 2018
- The identical gun murdered Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, in Walthamstow in March
- Police have linked the identical weapon to a number of different shootings within the capital
- Officers recovered the weapon after a member the general public noticed it by a bin
An harmless teenage woman gunned down in a gangland-style homicide was killed by a gun which had been utilized in a number of different gun assaults.
Tanesha Melbourne-Blake, 17, was shot lifeless in Tottenham, north London on April 2, 2018.
The Browining .756mm gun was discovered by a passer-by together with a knife and a towel inside a plastic bag beside a bin in Highgate.
She was shot by this Czech-made Browning .756mm handgun which was additionally used within the homicide of Joseph Williams-Torres, who was killed on March 14, 2018
Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, was shot lifeless by members of the Mali Boys in a case of mistaken identification. The Met Police imagine the firearm that killed each Williams-Torres and Melbourne-Blake was a ‘gun for rent’, rented out by an underworld armourer
Officers imagine the weapon was prepared for assortment and was a ‘gun for rent’.
The identical gun had been used within the homicide of Joseph Williams-Torres, 20, who was murdered in Walthamstow, east London on March 14, 2018. Like Ms Melbourne-Blake, Mr Williams-Torres was an harmless sufferer.
Two males and a 16-year-old boy have been convicted of Mr WIlliams-Torres’ homicide in December.
Detective Chief Inspector Neil John informed The Solar: ‘The identical gun was used. This very harmful weapon is now off the streets however we imagine it was a gun to rent.’
The identical weapon was additionally utilized in a capturing in Could 2017 and additional shootings in September and December 2017.
Up to now three individuals have been arrested in reference to Ms Melbourne-Blake’s homicide.
