GungHo President says that Ninjala is akin to e-sports and will be fun for all ages

GungHo, the workforce behind the smash hit Puzzle & Dragons franchise, have a brand new sport within the works known as Ninjala which additionally they hope can be an analogous success. Ninjala is a vibrant multiplayer title staring Ninja’s and can launch completely on Nintendo Change worldwide subsequent spring. Chatting with The Nikkei the corporate says that it’s a sport that fits all age teams and it appears like they are going to be pitching it as an e-sports title.

“People of all ages can have fun as if they’re playing grass-lot baseball, and the additional content will be very satisfying to seasoned gamers,” stated GungHo President Kazuki Morishita, who added that Ninjala is akin to e-sports.