Gunman Kills 2 Cops, Dies After Setting Houses On Fire In Hawaii: Reports

Two Hawaii law enforcement officials had been fatally shot on Sunday by a person who authorities consider later died in his dwelling after he set it on hearth in a quiet neighborhood not removed from Oahu’s busy Waikiki Seashore, officers and native media stated.

“Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu police officers killed in the line of duty this morning,” Hawaii Governor David Ige stated in a press release.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell known as the shootings “an unprecedented tragedy” for the state.

A 3rd officer was injured within the incident by which the spreading hearth destroyed a number of homes in an prosperous space close to the bottom of Diamond Head, a volcanic mountain on the southern tip of the island, KITV Information reported.

Michelle Yu, a Honolulu police spokeswoman, declined to touch upon the incident, however stated by phone press briefing was being deliberate.

A consultant for the Honolulu area workplace of the FBI didn’t instantly reply to a phone message looking for info.

The incident began on Sunday morning when officers arrived on the dwelling of a person recognized as Jerry Hanel, 69, after he stabbed his “landlord,” a lady, who was making an attempt to evict him, Hawaii Information Now stated, citing unidentified police sources.

The officers had been met with gunfire and the suspect then set hearth to the house, which unfold to different homes, Hawaii Information Now reported. Police consider Hanel died when the home went up in flames, it stated.

Photos posted by native media confirmed smoke coming from a number of homes within the neighborhood.

