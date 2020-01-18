Gunman opens fire in Utah home killing four members of own family and injures fifth before arrest

By Maxine Shen For Dailymail.com

4 relations have been fatally shot and a fifth relative was injured in a taking pictures believed to have been carried out by a teen at a house in Utah Friday evening.

The incident, which is being investigated as a murder, occurred at a residence in Grantsville, Utah, Friday at about 7.30pm.

Grantsville Mayor Brent Marshall confirmed that the 4 victims – which embody youngsters – and the shooter, a male, are relations, however didn’t specify their precise relationship to one another, in response to Deseret Information.

4 relations are lifeless and a fifth relative wounded following a taking pictures at a house in Grantsville, Utah, Friday evening. Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields is pictured right here on the road the place the taking pictures occurred

‘It’s an unlucky tragedy that has taken place right here this night,’ Marshall informed reporters on the scene, including that ‘I’m positive it is going to take days and even longer to try to piece collectively what introduced all of this one and why it occurred, if we ever get to know why it occurred.’

He mentioned that ‘That is usually a really quiet neighborhood, and any time you might have youngsters concerned in one thing, it turns into very emotional, very quick.’

Police haven’t but launched the names, ages or relationship between the 4 individuals who have been killed, however did state that an injured grownup male was taken to Mountain West Medical Heart in almost Tooele, Utah.

He was mentioned to be in secure situation, however not awake as of Friday late night, KUTV reported.

Police mentioned that the suspected shooter was taken into custody and that there isn’t a menace to the general public as of 9.10pm.

The taking pictures suspect is reported to be a teen and was mentioned to have been taken to the hospital, though he was not injured throughout the incident and it is unclear if he’s nonetheless there.

KUTV reported that it was potential that the suspected shooter was apprehended on the hospital.

Police informed FOX 13 automobile linked to the deadly taking pictures investigation was towed from the hospital car parking zone later Friday evening.

Grantsville Police Cpl. Rhonda Fields mentioned that a number of businesses responded to the scene and that neighbors had heard gunshots, in response to Deseret Information.

She mentioned it was unclear whether or not the police have been known as a couple of suspected murder on the house by somebody who was inside the home or by a neighbor, nevertheless.

Utah governor Gary Herbert tweeted that ‘Our hearts are damaged by the horrible information popping out Grantsville tonight. We mourn over the lack of harmless lives.’

He additionally tweeted: ‘Mother and father and grandparents, safe your firearms! Everybody, hug your family members tight. And keep in mind love, not hate, will heal damaged people and households.’

Police are ready to disclose the id of the victims till their relations have been notified, which they’re within the strategy of doing.

Fields famous that the taking pictures was ‘very unusual habits for our small metropolis, for our neighborhoods’ and that though it occurred on ‘a small road’ and at one house, ‘it’s a big scene.’