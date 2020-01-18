Gunman spotted on the roof of a Tesco supermarket in Shrewsbury

By Darren Boyle for MailOnline

Revealed: 15:08 EST, 18 January 2020 | Up to date: 15:20 EST, 18 January 2020

Armed police have sealed off a Tesco retailer after receiving reviews man with a gun was noticed on the roof.

Officers raced to the scene of the Tesco Additional grocery store in Shrewsbury round 4pm after the person was noticed on the roof of the shop’s petrol station.

Witness stated dozens of police secured the scene after receiving the emergency name.

Armed police have secured a Tesco Additional grocery store in Shrewsbury after receiving reviews of a gunman who was noticed on the roof of the shop’s petrol station

Superintendent Jim Baker stated a full search is being carried out of the world. He apologised to buyers that the store on Whitechurch Highway, Battlefield, Shropshire would stay closed till the alert was lifted

In keeping with West Mercia police, officers, together with firearms models and the police helicopter attended the scene and cordoned off the world.

Superintendent Jim Baker stated: ‘As a result of nature of the report we’ve got obtained it is crucial we reply accordingly to make sure there is no such thing as a danger to the broader public and as such armed officers have been deployed and are finishing up a search of the world.

‘I do know it will trigger some disruption to native residents and want to thank them for his or her persistence and understanding whereas we cope with this incident and guarantee there is no such thing as a danger to the broader public.’