Gunmen Loot 25kg Gold And Silver From Jewellery Shop In UP

Police mentioned case has been registered and a search is on to arrest the accused (Representational)

Muzaffarnagar:

4 armed males decamped with 25 kg gold and silver jewelry from a store after threatening the proprietor at gunpoint in Jansath city in Muzaffarnagar, the police mentioned.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the 4 masked males got here on two bikes and barged into the store, the police mentioned.

They threatened the outlet proprietor Bablu Saini at gunpoint and looted the property, the police added. On receiving info, the police reached the spot however the robbers had fled.

Police added case has been registered and a search is happening to arrest the 4 accused.