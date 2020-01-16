Guns take center stage in all-female play “The Secretary” at Curious Theatre

Ruby (Kathleen Brady) and Lorrie (Emma Messenger) in “The Secretary.” (Michael Ensminger, offered by Curious Theatre Firm)

“The Secretary” has a killer solid, in addition to a savvy director in Christy Montour-Larson. But, the darkish comedy a couple of small-town gun producer and the neighborhood she retains afloat along with her wares (on stage on the Curious Theatre Firm) fires off just a few too many blanks.

Playwright Kyle John Schmidt grew up in an Iowa city the place a gun manufacturing facility employs fairly just a few residents. As a child, he was even the beneficiary of its largesse. When the Sandy Hook Elementary College shootings passed off in 2012, enterprise boomed, Schmidt recounts within the play’s program. “Posts from his high school friends (didn’t) talk about this big event — they were talking about overtime and bonuses.”

“The Secretary” is the playwright’s considerate reckoning with weapons and the individuals who make them, tote them, shoot them. (Or do they? Extra on that twist in a second.) The issue right here isn’t that Schmidt permits for each critique and ambivalence; a taking pictures gives the pivot. It’s that the characters gathered onstage are seldom afforded the identical sort of nuance.

In the event you go 2.5 stars. “The Secretary.” Written by Kyle John Schmidt. Directed by Christy Montour-Larson. That includes Kathleen Brady, Devon James, Adeline Mann, Emma Messenger, Leslie O’ Carroll and Karen Slack. On the Curious Theatre Firm, via Feb. 22, 1080 Acoma St. 303-623-0524. Curioustheatre.org

When the play opens, Ruby (Kathleen Brady) is interviewing April (Adeline Mann) for a secretarial place in her manufacturing facility. Every girl considers herself a straight talker. Ruby holds a semi-automatic dubbed the Lone Widow as she recounts the story of its naming. All of the weapons that her firm produces have monikers meant to honor a lady who took the regulation in her personal palms, a heroine who “saved a life.”

“A gun is the great equalizer,” she tells April, who’s the youthful sister of workplace supervisor Janelle (Devon James).

“I thought the law was the great equalizer,” the 20-something pokes again.

Ruby (Kathleen Brady) holding the Lone Widow in “The Secretary.” (Michael Ensminger, offered by Curious Theatre Firm)

To which Ruby replies: “A gun is a law you hold in your own hands.”

(Among the yes-guns/no-guns factors spouted onstage will ring very acquainted, however that each one the characters are ladies is the playwright’s twist.)

Janelle had organized this interview, which isn’t going significantly properly, out of concern for April, who’s coping with an estranged husband. And whereas a involved Janelle thinks her sister is vibrant, having a gun referred to as the “Restraining Order” can’t damage.

However one other applicant for the place, Lorrie, will get employed. Janelle dismisses the iffy new worker as an uncouth hayseed, however Emma Messenger performs Lorrie with a feline (as in massive cat) watchfulness from the get-go. Will she pounce?

As is the way in which in a small city, the play’s denizens have crossed paths quite a lot of occasions over time. When a lethal taking pictures occurs on the close by college, among the characters know Shirley, the varsity secretary who shot a scholar. Lorrie is said to the scholar: Her cousin Brandy is his mother. Discuss difficult workplace politics.

There’s greater than a touch that Ruby is aware of a few of her riffs exist to blot out her personal tragic private historical past and vulnerabilities. They aren’t (as April accuses her) merely advertising ploys. There’s one thing each hardscrabble and pragmatic about her. She’s a broad, the old-school model of feminine empowerment. Ruby stands out as the play’s most self-actualized character — which isn’t saying a lot.

Ruby intends to call a brand new semi-automatic after Shirley (Leslie O’Carroll). Seemingly extra grasping than grief-stricken, Brandy reveals as much as get some compensation for her loss. Karen Slack’s commanding efficiency wraps no matter sorrow and wish Brandy has in razor wire. She’s not sympathetic, however she does converse one of many extra outrageous truths of the present when she tries to shake down Ruby. Her son’s futile ambulance trip left her with a $600 tab. However was he a sufferer, or perpetrator?

The ladies of “The Secretary”: clockwise: April (Adeline Mann), Shirley (Leslie O’Carroll), Lorrie (Emma Messenger), Brandy (Karen Slack) and Ruby (Kathleen Brady). (Michael Ensminger, offered by Curious Theatre Firm)

In two cases, the playwright teases the emotionally upside-down nature of a neighborhood too invested in its items. Whereas Brandy’s grief feels at greatest muted, Janelle’s mourning over a replica machine is beautiful in its anguish. And when Ruby palms Shirley the gun named for her heroics, Shirley is reluctant to carry it, the way in which an individual is likely to be tentative with a days-old toddler. “Hold the head up. Support the body,” Ruby advises a nervous Shirley. “Gently. Gently. Gentle. There you go.”

The play takes place in Ruby’s workplace. Set designer Caitlin Ayer crafts a telling assembly of masculine and female within the decor, utilizing heavy picket furnishings and wooden paneling in a room accessorized with two cowboy hats, a taxidermied deer head and three framed quilt panels. Two depict homey patterns; the final, a pistol.

A working gag about Ruby’s intercom being on the fritz underscores an ongoing lack of communication. Because the play strikes towards its eerie, charged conclusion (which lighting designer Colin D. Younger bathes in a pink hue), the characters begin to flip the well-known “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people” quote on its head.

With nobody proudly owning as much as any mayhem, “The Secretary” leaves us with the sense that we don’t personal weapons; they very practically possess us.

Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter, In The Know, to get leisure information despatched straight to your inbox.